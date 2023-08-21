A New Era for Palace with Henderson in Sight?

Eyes on Henderson: Palace’s Goalkeeping Solution?

Crystal Palace, in a bold bid to fortify their last line of defence, have set their sights on Manchester United’s accomplished custodian, Dean Henderson. The England international’s recent stint at Nottingham Forest saw him gain even more acclaim. Yet, Forest’s subsequent acquisition of the USA’s Matt Turner from Arsenal, earmarked as their main shot-stopper, may have paved the way for Henderson’s next move.

“It is believed Henderson’s move to Palace would be a loan with an obligation to buy.” – as reported by BBC Sport.

A Twist in the Palace Saga

Tensions seem to be simmering in South London, as Vicente Guaita, the Spanish stalwart between the sticks, has made it clear he’s not content. “Spaniard Vicente Guaita is refusing to play for the Eagles after losing his place to England’s Sam Johnstone.”

Looking Forward: The Eagles Face Arsenal

Amid these goalkeeper deliberations, Crystal Palace, with two loan spots up for grabs, are gearing up to host Arsenal this Monday night. Selhurst Park awaits what promises to be an electrifying encounter as the Eagles play their first home match of the season.