Manchester City and West Ham Duel for Doku’s Signature

West Ham’s Ambitions Soar: The Pursuit of Doku

A Hammer’s Desire: Jeremy Doku in Sight

In the hustle and bustle of the Premier League’s ever-evolving transfer saga, West Ham reveals their considerable ambition, especially on the offensive front. The Hammers are setting their sights on Rennes’ star winger, Jeremy Doku report Foot Mercato.

“Not long ago, we revealed to you that Manchester City was on the case and had even already reached an agreement with the Belgian player for a 5-year contract.”

Yet the blues of Manchester aren’t the only ones coveting Doku’s signature. West Ham, keen to bolster their ranks, has also shown intense interest.

Rennes’ Resolute Stance

Despite the transfer tango intensifying, the French side remains steadfast. An initial overture by the Londoners met with resistance from Rennes.

“An offer refused by the Rennais who will not sell off their player.”

The French outfit has a clear valuation in mind – a cool 55 million euros. West Ham, if they’re truly set on the Belgian prodigy, will need to dig deep into their coffers and match this asking price.

A Transfer Tale Unfolding

With Foot Mercato reporting the details, what is clear is that West Ham’s transfer endeavours don’t end with Doku.

“The Hammers therefore want to step up a gear as negotiations for Mohamed Kudus continue and the club are still looking for a pivot striker.”

It’s evident that the London club’s aspirations for the season are sky-high. As negotiations endure, fans and pundits alike wait with bated breath to see how the Hammer’s transfer story unfolds.