Man City Eye Olmo in Wake of De Bruyne’s Injury

Manchester City’s Gaze Turns to Olmo: The Transfer Buzz Intensifies

A Blue Horizon for Olmo?

The Etihad has always been a stage for football’s finest. In the wake of Kevin de Bruyne’s unfortunate torn muscle, whispers have been echoing through the alleys of Manchester. The name on everyone’s lips? Dani Olmo. The Spanish international has found himself being eyed by none other than Manchester City’s maestro, Pep Guardiola.

Intriguingly, Olmo had just sealed his loyalty to his current club until 2027 reveal BILD. However, a tantalising detail emerges: a £60 million exit clause that becomes viable from 2024.

The Spaniard’s response to the rumours? “Manchester City is a big club, one of the biggest in the world. Josko went there. But I’m happy here.”

Ties That Pull

Olmo’s reference to Josko brings to the forefront Josko Gvardiol’s transfer saga. Gvardiol, one of Olmo’s closest allies on the pitch, joined the English titans recently, setting records with a staggering €90 million move, thereby crowning him the most expensive defender globally.

It’s been a summer of departures for Leipzig, with stars like Dominik Szoboszlai (who made a notable first appearance for Liverpool), Christopher Nkunku (now with Chelsea), and Konrad Laimer (who joined Bayern) seeking greener pastures.

Coach’s Perspective: Game Over Transfers?

A switch for Olmo seems out of the picture for now. Leipzig’s coach Marco Rose stands firm: “At some point it’s good. I need a football team to be able to play football.”

The sentiment isn’t without merit. With Olmo spearheading the team’s attack, he’s bagged four goals in just his first two competitive appearances this season. The Spaniard has set the tempo in the offence, particularly in light of his resurgence following minor setbacks over previous years. Thankfully, this summer has been different: “I feel good, I had a good summer break, switched off and recovered very well,” says Olmo.

Olmo’s Vision Ahead

Looking ahead, Olmo remains sanguine: “We know what we can achieve, we showed it in the Supercup. We have to stay focused. We imagined the start differently, of course. But this is just the beginning of a long journey.”

According to reports from BILD, the transfer tale of Manchester City and Olmo might be one to watch closely as the season unfolds.