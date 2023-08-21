Everton’s Unsettling Start to the New Season

A Stark Contrast

The echo of the whistle at Aston Villa last Sunday still reverberates. A dismal 4-0 defeat has left many Evertonians scratching their heads. Where was the grit and the resolve that propelled the Toffees to an incredible 5-1 triumph against Brighton at the tail end of the previous campaign? Was this truly the same squad that battled fervently, ensuring their Premier League status?

The Core Issue: A Lack of Leadership?

Post-match, Everton’s helm, Sean Dyche, hinted at a certain lack of sharpness amongst his lads. But delving deeper, could he have been alluding to a lapse in their mental fortitude? Throughout the Villa debacle, a glaring naivety was evident. Even when the game was seemingly out of reach, at three goals down, the urgency to at least salvage pride appeared absent. Who was rallying the troops? Where were the standard-bearers?

Reflecting on Brighter Days

Reminiscing about their clash with the Seagulls, the Toffees’ blueprint was evident: A somewhat deeper defensive line, but compactness in the ranks. And once they seized possession, they transitioned with unbridled energy, punctuating their play with vigour. It wasn’t just about getting a result; it was about making a statement.

A Familiar Squad, Different Outcomes

The perplexing element remains that eight of the stalwarts who featured in that resounding victory were on the pitch against Villa. Yet, the outcome was poles apart. A porous midfield and defence, they were easily unpicked and consequently, the outcome? A bitter taste of defeat.