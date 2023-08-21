Benfica’s Star Keeper Tipped for Manchester Move

Manchester United Eyes Benfica’s Star Keeper

The Transfer Carousel Continues

Manchester United, amidst the whirlwind of transfer speculations, have set their sights on a new potential recruit reveal Daily Mail. The Red Devils have reportedly enquired about Benfica’s stalwart between the posts, the German-born Greek international, Odysseas Vlachodimos.

A Solution to the Goalkeeping Dilemma?

With Dean Henderson in discussions with Crystal Palace and also receiving an offer from Nottingham Forest, United is on the lookout for reliable backups. Vlachodimos, boasting an impressive 225 appearances for Benfica since his 2018 move from Panathinaikos, seems to fit the bill. “He played 34 games in the Portuguese top flight last season as Benfica claimed the title”, a testament to his consistency and prowess.

Preparing for Future Battles

As Manchester United strategises to bolster their defence, the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham with Radek Vitek benched and both Tom Heaton and Henderson nursing injuries, brings the goalkeeping situation to the forefront. The club appears to be seeking cover for Andre Onana and Vlachodimos might just be the answer.