Everton’s Struggles: Is Dyche Losing His Magic Touch?

Everton’s Rocky Start: A Glimpse into Sean Dyche’s Concerns

Defensive Lapses Pile on the Woes

Only a couple of matches in, and the Premier League finds Everton languishing at the base of its table. The alarm bells aren’t just ringing for Sean Dyche because of the position, but because of the way the Toffees seem to be surrendering their matches. Their 1-0 stumble against Fulham could be written off as a minor glitch, but the 4-0 demolition by Aston Villa painted a graver picture.

It wasn’t just the scoreline. It was the recurring defensive issues, particularly evident against Villa, that would have Dyche pacing the corridors of concern. He quipped, “I could have taken the whole team off at half-time.” That’s hardly an endorsement for a side that he believes played brilliantly the previous week.

The secondary concern? The injuries, particularly to his attacking unit. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s early exit after just 36 minutes at Villa Park raises eyebrows, the exit of Alex Iwobi in the second half amplifies the crisis.

Calvert-Lewin’s Struggle for Fitness

One might remember Calvert-Lewin as a beacon of hope for the Toffees, but the shadow of injuries now clouds that beacon. The 26-year-old forward, with 11 international caps to his name as of 2021, seems to be constantly grappling with his fitness. It’s a sad narrative for a player of his calibre.

The statistics reveal a concerning trend. Since the onset of the previous season, the Englishman has completed full matches just on four occasions, a mere once post-January. A total of two goals last season, combined with a tally of four since August 2021, paints a troubling picture.

The recent collision with Villa’s Emiliano Martinez adds to the woes. The jeers from the supporters, met with a thumbs-up from the departing striker, depict a narrative of growing concern. Dyche’s reflection post-match, “Dom got a knock on the cheekbone and had blurred vision,” underlines the severity of the situation.

The Defensive Enigma

Five goals conceded in the initial two games. The root of concern isn’t just about the number but the nature of these goals. Two of them post failed attempts to clear throw-ins and a penalty conceded by Jordan Pickford, marking his fifth since his 2017 debut with Everton.

James Tarkowski, the defender, didn’t mince words post-match: “We started off OK then after about seven minutes we capitulated.” Tarkowski’s observations of poor body language and perceived lack of effort add another layer to Dyche’s headaches.

Dyche himself is left pondering, describing the performance as a “head scratcher.” He seemed perplexed at the lackadaisical attitude and lack of intent in possession.

Looking Forward

Everton have narrowly dodged the relegation bullet in the last two seasons. With no goals yet and an imminent clash with 19th-placed Wolves at Goodison Park, the pressure is mounting.

Beyond the immediate challenge, there’s a longer-term view to consider. Can Calvert-Lewin shake off his injury woes? Can Dyche instil the mental fortitude his team desperately seems to need right now?

While the journey ahead appears challenging, it’s essential that the team learns, adapts, and most importantly, showcases the Premier League grit they’re undoubtedly capable of. Only time will tell if Dyche’s men rise to the challenge.