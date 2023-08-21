How Crystal Palace Outsmarted Chelsea for Olise’s Signature

Summer Saga: Unpacking Crystal Palace’s Triumph Over Michael Olise’s Destiny

Football is a tapestry woven with loyalties, intrigue, and aspirations. In its heart, the tale of Michael Olise this summer has been as captivating as any epic crafted on the field.

Twist in the Tale

In the theatre of football’s transfer window, club announcements have become modern-day play-acts. So when Steve Parish, the chairman of Crystal Palace, took to social media, announcing: “I’m delighted to announce Michael Olise has committed his future to Crystal Palace and this afternoon signed a new four-year deal with the club,” the South London faithful rejoiced.

Palace’s statement punctuated by eagles and red-blue hearts, had subtly conveyed: Olise wasn’t going anywhere.

🚨 Michael Olise contract a huge boost to Crystal Palace. Chelsea moved to activate release clause in old deal but it had to be done by player. #CPFC resisted, 21yo chose to stay + #CFC backed off after amicable talks. W/ @MattWoosie @TheAthleticFC #CRYARS https://t.co/KYrhPkxiCC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 21, 2023

The Chelsea Conundrum

While Chelsea’s might and financial prowess have been evident with nine players adorning their blue before the Olise saga, the intricacies of football contracts threw a wrench in their lavish machinery.

They believed, somewhat prematurely, that activating Olise’s £35 million release clause was their ticket to clinching the deal. But football isn’t just played on the pitch; it’s in the boardrooms, on legal pads and within the small print.

Despite being informed of the clause, Chelsea overlooked the fact that it wasn’t as straightforward as writing a cheque. Instead, Olise had to notify Parish of any intent to activate the clause. Once Parish intimated the exact amount, only then could Olise convey this to Chelsea.

And in this high-stakes game of telephone, Chelsea bypassed the middleman – a critical oversight, seeing as the total sum was notably more than the initial £35 million. Palace, rightfully, found this as a breach of protocol, holding their ground.

Loyalties Over Temptations

Chelsea’s allure is undeniable. Olise, with Chelsea DNA from his academy days and a brother still within their ranks, could have easily been tempted, especially with the rumoured eight-year contract on the table.

BREAKING! Michael Olise has signed a new four-year deal at Crystal Palace, chairman Steve Parish has announced ✍️🦅 pic.twitter.com/yxyTkQvjMU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 17, 2023

Yet, the allure of Selhurst Park and its promise of raw, unhinged football seemed irresistible. The same ground that saw Olise dazzle with his flair, under the watchful eyes of Patrick Vieira and later, Roy Hodgson, beckoned him back. After all, as The Athletic reports, it’s at Palace where he’s been moulded, challenged and celebrated.

Hodgson’s recent words mirror this sentiment:

“I suggested… that being at Crystal Palace and playing here would be the best option, but I also made it clear to him I wouldn’t put him under unnecessary pressure.”

Beyond the Field

There’s more to Olise than meets the eye. Born in Hammersmith with rich cultural roots, this young prodigy has ambition in abundance, dreaming of Champions League glories and international acclaim.

On the pitch, his stats speak for themselves: escalating from a commendable 1,503 minutes in his debut season to almost doubling his playing time in the subsequent one. With assists and goals adding to his formidable tally, the Premier League had a rising star in its midst.

And this wasn’t some guarded secret. Clubs were no doubt taking notes. His audacious talent on the field, coupled with a steely nerve – evident from his fearless confrontations at hostile away grounds – made Olise an alluring target.

The Road Ahead

With the ink drying on his contract, Olise’s immediate future might be clear. But in football, today’s victory can swiftly shape tomorrow’s challenges. Should Olise continue to scale greater heights, one can bet the vultures will circle again. Such is the ebb and flow of football.

But for now, the narrative is simple: In the face of Chelsea’s might and intent, Crystal Palace stands tall, having safeguarded their gem.