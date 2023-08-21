Report: Man City to Face Crucial Matches Without Key Defender

John Stones Injury Update: Manchester City’s Defensive Woes Continue

Manchester City’s Injury Crisis

Manchester City’s start to the season has been far from smooth, particularly when we cast our eyes on their defensive department. BBC Sport are reporting that John Stones, is now set to spend more time on the sidelines. A muscle setback during pre-season meant he missed the opening Premier League fixtures and was merely a spectator during the Super Cup triumph.

Pep Guardiola confirms a continued absence for John Stones 😣 How is it affecting Man City's shape? ➡️ https://t.co/t6jPtUJ2sp pic.twitter.com/oOMxhzN6GK — Premier League (@premierleague) August 21, 2023

Injury Duration and Key Matches Missed

Stones won’t be seen in action until after the 4-12 September international hiatus. This absence puts a dent in England’s plans as well, with Stones likely to miss the crucial Euro qualifier against Ukraine, not to mention the anticipated friendly against Scotland.

For City’s faithful, their concerns don’t stop there. They will have to brace themselves for Sheffield United’s clash on 27 August and the Fulham face-off set for 2 September, both of which will feature a Stones-less City.

Other Absentees in the City Camp

But the woes don’t end with just Stones. Kevin de Bruyne, the midfield maestro, has found himself in the treatment room. Post hamstring surgery, he could be looking at a substantial four-month absence from the pitch.