Report: £29m Amrabat Has Agreed Terms With Manchester United

Manchester United’s Midfield Pursuit: Sofyan Amrabat’s Fiorentina Dilemma

Fiorentina’s Midfield Conundrum

While the summer transfer window tends to be an intriguing chess game for clubs across Europe, Fiorentina finds itself in the thick of it. Amid strong overtures from Manchester United, the club’s top brass may have just provided an insight into Sofyan Amrabat’s next move.

World Cup standout Amrabat has caught the eye of several top clubs, but Manchester United emerges as the frontrunner. Their interest has grown beyond just paper talk, and now it appears there are concrete steps being taken towards a possible switch.

Manchester United’s Ambitions and Amrabat’s Agreement

According to reports from 90min, the Red Devils have moved decisively in their pursuit. They’ve not only ironed out personal terms with Amrabat but have also edged closer to a transfer fee agreement with Fiorentina, believed to be around £29m.

However, Manchester United’s midfield overhaul isn’t as straightforward as signing Amrabat. It hinges on a broader plan to rejuvenate the centre of the park. The Premier League giants are eyeing exits for either Donny van de Beek or Scott McTominay to make room for the Moroccan maestro. With a £30m bid for McTominay rebuffed and ongoing negotiation complexities with Real Sociedad for Van de Beek, it’s clear that the entire process has Amrabat waiting with bated breath.

Serie A’s Opening Weekend – Amrabat’s Absence Speaks Volumes

The 2023/24 Serie A season commenced without Amrabat gracing the pitch for Fiorentina. During their commanding 4-1 victory against Genoa, Amrabat was notably absent. Instead, the midfield roles were taken up by Arthur Melo and the goal-scorer Rolando Mandragora.

Joe Barone, Fiorentina’s CEO, shed light on this decision in a conversation with DAZN (courtesy Labaro Viola). His words resonated with Fiorentina’s practical approach, hinting that players who are unsatisfied could find their exits.

“We are always ready for other entries and exits. If there’s someone who isn’t happy, we can satisfy him between now and the end of the transfer window,” he shared.

Manchester United’s Midfield Woes

Manchester United’s interest isn’t just a whim. Their recent 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur highlighted the urgency for midfield reinforcements. The Spurs midfield ran the show in north London, prompting speculations that Old Trafford needs new energy and intent in the middle.

As the transfer window nears its closure, all eyes will be on Amrabat and his potential shift to Manchester United.