Report: Arsenal’s Forgotten Man – Besiktas Bound?

Arsenal’s Defensive Reshuffle: Rob Holding’s Besiktas Connection

Arsenal’s Summer Defensive Overhaul

In what has been an intriguing summer for Arsenal, the backline remains a focal point for Mikel Arteta. The Gunners began their Premier League campaign without Rob Holding, the 27-year-old centre-back. Despite this absence and Jurrien Timber’s unfortunate ACL injury during the opener against Nottingham Forest, the North London club is determined to streamline their defensive assets.

Arteta, who has already bid adieu to defenders Pablo Mari and Austen Trusty, is seemingly ready for further alterations. The Spanish manager is now believed to be in favour of transferring Rob Holding, who filled in notably for William Saliba in the previous season. This proved to be a critical juncture for Arsenal, as they lost their Premier League dominance and saw Manchester City snatch the top spot.

Besiktas Expresses Interest

As reported by Football Transfers, Besiktas have approached Arsenal to discuss a potential move for Rob Holding. The Turkish giants, having already secured the signatures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ante Rebic, and Daniel Amartey, are keen to bolster their ranks. Their summer dealings also saw exits for Romain Saiss and Nathan Redmond.

Pepe’s Besiktas Connection: A Potential Arsenal Double Swoop?

Interestingly, the Turkish outfit hasn’t limited their Arsenal interests to just Holding. Besiktas has also delved into the feasibility of acquiring the services of Nicolas Pepe, the Ivorian winger who spent his recent season on loan at Ligue 1 outfit, Nice.

However, negotiations surrounding Pepe’s move appear to be at an impasse. Reliable transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, commented on the evolving situation, stating, “Despite reports, it’s not so much the case that Nicolas Pepe has rejected a move to Besiktas – they negotiated but didn’t agree on the length of the contract or his salary. That’s why both sides left conversations and the Pepe deal is now on stand-by. Let’s see what Arsenal will decide to do now.”

As the transfer window trudges along, Arsenal’s strategy remains to be seen, but the potential deals with Besiktas underline the club’s intent to refine their squad ahead of a challenging season.