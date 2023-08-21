Report: Liverpool Face Bayern in Battle for £45m Man City Midfielder

Liverpool and Bayern Munich Eye Man City’s Underutilised Talent

Kalvin Phillips: From City’s Benches to Europe’s A-list?

Kalvin Phillips’ journey from Leeds United to Manchester City was met with much anticipation. A hefty £45m switch last summer, however, hasn’t resulted in the flourishing City career many expected. Twelve months on, and he’s been on the pitch for under 600 minutes, spread across 21 appearances.

Despite the limited minutes, Phillips hasn’t lost faith. This summer, he expressed a desire to persevere and carve out a name at City. But the allure of playing time and European giants might be too hard to resist.

BREAKING: #LFC are considering a move for #MCFC midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Phillips had planned to stay & fight for his place, but Liverpool could test the player’s resolve after adding him to their shortlist. – talkSPORT sources understand 🚨 More ☞ https://t.co/dHUPYxgeNi pic.twitter.com/ZlYyoysM4G — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 21, 2023

European Giants Circling

While his commitment to City is commendable, it hasn’t dissuaded top-tier European clubs from expressing interest. As reported by 90min, the latest suitors are none other than Bundesliga dominators, Bayern Munich, and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Bayern’s keenness isn’t random. At the helm, Thomas Tuchel is said to be the driving force behind this interest. Having monitored Phillips closely during his Chelsea tenure, Tuchel is believed to be an admirer of the English midfielder’s talents.

Liverpool’s inquiry aligns with Klopp’s ambition to reinforce a midfield that couldn’t secure the services of talents like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. The Reds’ gaffer, having faced Phillips in Premier League encounters, knows all too well what he brings to the centre of the park.

The Gravenberch Factor

The Phillips story has another intriguing subplot. The fate of Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern could play a crucial role. Rumour has it that the young Dutch sensation is considering a move to England’s top flight. Both Liverpool and Manchester United seem interested. While Bayern’s preference leans towards a full transfer, Premier League clubs are exploring a loan arrangement.

If Gravenberch’s exit materialises, the funds might very well pave the way for Bayern to make a concrete move for Phillips.

As things stand, Phillips is yet to feature in any of City’s matches this season. And while his contract binds him to the Etihad until 2028, the call of regular football and European heavyweights might just be the twist his career story needs.