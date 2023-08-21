Report: Aston Villa Closing In On Deal For World Cup Winner

Villa’s Pursuit of Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna Nears Conclusion

In the ever-changing landscape of the Premier League’s summer transfer window, Aston Villa appear to be on the brink of adding another established talent to their roster.

Marcos Acuna: A Familiar Face for Villa’s Leadership

Aston Villa’s ongoing discussions have intensified, aiming to clinch a deal for Sevilla’s left-back, Marcos Acuna. This development comes as no surprise, considering Villa’s new sporting director, Monchi, previously secured Acuna’s signature for Sevilla back in 2020.

While personal terms with the 31-year-old Argentina international have been settled, the two clubs are still ironing out the final transfer fee, according to Football Insider.

Addressing Villa’s Left-back Conundrum

With a hamstring injury sidelining January signing Alex Moreno, the left-back position has become a pressing concern for Villa’s managerial team. The spotlight has particularly intensified on Lucas Digne, following Villa’s 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United. Digne’s early substitution by Moreno, a decision made by Unai Emery soon after taking charge, signals potential shifts in the squad dynamics.

Given Digne’s stature as one of Villa Park’s top earners, surpassing even Philippe Coutinho and World Cup victor Emiliano Martinez, this move raises more questions about the future composition of the team.

Acuna’s Credentials

Proving his worth, Acuna recently contributed with a crucial assist for Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal against Man City in the UEFA Super Cup. In Sevilla’s Europa League-winning campaign last term, he had an impressive record, tallying three goals and four assists in 45 appearances. Not to forget, he was a key player for Argentina in their victorious World Cup journey in Qatar.

A Busy Summer at Villa Park

Emery’s tenure so far has seen a series of notable signings, with Pau Torres, Nicolo Zaniolo, Youri Tielemans, and Moussa Diaby all donning the claret and blue. With the added challenge of the Europa Conference League looming, where Villa face Hibernian in the group stages, the addition of Acuna could be another strategic piece in Villa’s evolving puzzle.