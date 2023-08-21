Navigating the Troubled Waters: Jota’s Faltering Spell in Saudi Pro League

The footballing journey is never a straight line; it’s a zigzag of triumphs, defeats, and a myriad of emotions. Just ask Jota, the former Celtic winger whose star shone brightly in Scotland’s top-flight league, the SPL. After his stunning form under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic Park, the 24-year-old was lauded as a beacon of talent, a player who embodied the club’s attacking philosophy. But life has a way of knocking you down when you least expect it, and Jota is now struggling to replicate his stellar performances at his new club, Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

The Record-Breaking Move

When the deal was sealed in early July, the €29.1 million price tag was record-breaking for Celtic, a bittersweet adieu for the supporters who saw him as one of their own. Optimism was in the air, and Jota was poised to become a key player for Al-Ittihad, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo. But as they say, the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.

A Difficult Start

In a mere six appearances for Al-Ittihad, Jota has struggled to make an impression. Far from the starting XI dynamo that he was at Celtic, he has been largely restricted to a peripheral role. In his first two Saudi Pro League matches, he racked up just 32 minutes on the pitch.

“It has been clear through recent matches that Jota is not suitable for the federation,” said Al-Ittihad legend Mohamed Nour in a candid interview with SBA Sport. “It is better to change it now than start the season with it and fail later. I thank the federation management for its courage in making such a brave decision.”

The Discontentment Within

Frustration and indignation have started to seep into the player’s mindset. According to close friends, Jota is incensed by his treatment at Al-Ittihad, a sentiment echoed by head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. Talks have already been initiated with two top-flight Portuguese clubs for a season-long loan deal that includes an option to buy.

Jota’s Golden Days at Celtic: A Retrospective

Jota’s place in the Celtic faithful’s hearts is not merely about the numbers, although the stats are impressive—83 appearances, 28 goals, and 26 assists. His cult status was solidified through his performances in the Glasgow derbies, where he found the net four times in 10 appearances against Rangers.

The gulf between the affection and respect he garnered at Celtic and the disillusionment he’s experiencing at Al-Ittihad could not be more stark. At Celtic, he was a significant part of a squad that resonated with the supporters. But at Al-Ittihad, he is in the shadows of players like Fabinho, N’Golo Kante, and Karim Benzema.

What Lies Ahead?

In the highly competitive world of football, a player’s fortune can change as quickly as the direction of the wind. Celtic’s former hero may soon find himself back in more familiar footballing pastures, whether that’s in Portugal or perhaps a return to the SPL, who knows? The only certainty in this unfolding narrative is that Jota’s exit from Al-Ittihad seems to be not a question of “if” but “when.”

For those wondering about the credibility of this tale of shattered dreams, Football Transfers has reported on Jota’s imminent exit from Al-Ittihad. In an ever-fluid and unpredictable football market, Jota’s experience serves as a poignant reminder that not every transfer turns into a fairytale ending.