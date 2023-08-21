The Tumultuous End of Greenwood’s Tenure at Manchester United

A Red Storm Cloud Departs Over Old Trafford: The Mason Greenwood Saga
Once a beacon of hope in Manchester United’s attack, Mason Greenwood finds himself at the centre of an astonishing unravelling of both his career and his personal life. What started with high promise has ended in a mutual agreement for departure. This development is not just another transfer blip on the Premier League radar; it’s an intricate tale of promise, downfall, and a critical moment in the modern game’s relationship with personal conduct off the pitch.
The Fraying Edges
Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 following allegations connected to material posted online. Charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February 2023. Manchester United, in a carefully worded statement, said, “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”
Acknowledging his own share of responsibility, Greenwood himself stated, “I did not do the things I was accused of. Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford.”
A Backstory That Can’t Be Ignored
An online recording purportedly featured a man alleged to be Greenwood, using expletive-ridden language to demean a woman. Greenwood was consequently charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Following this, heavyweight sponsors like Nike and Electronic Arts took steps to distance themselves from the young star.
The legal side of the story had its own share of drama. With key witnesses withdrawing and new material surfacing, the Crown Prosecution Service found there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.” Greenwood stated he was “relieved” at the time, which ignited an internal investigation by Manchester United.
Richard Arnold’s Crucial Intervention
United’s Chief Executive Richard Arnold said in an open letter, “While I am satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with, Mason’s accepted that he has made mistakes which he takes responsibility for.”
It is to be noted that Manchester United had already undertaken comprehensive information gathering, claiming they had “extensive evidence and context not in the public domain.” Arnold mentioned that the alleged victim even requested the police to drop their investigation as early as April 2022.
Societal Pressure and the Final Decision
The narrative is not just limited to Mason Greenwood or Manchester United; it ripples through society at large. Before United’s Premier League opener against Wolves, a group of female fans were vocal about their feelings. They demanded the club show “a zero-tolerance approach” towards violence against women. A collective called Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return also emerged, putting out a statement that Greenwood’s return would mean “as women, we don’t matter.”
It was a tumultuous period. Even television presenter Rachel Riley and Labour MP Apsana Begum chimed in with harsh criticisms against Greenwood’s potential return to the club. Eventually, when the announcement of Greenwood’s departure came, Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return noted that United had “done the right thing, for the wrong reasons.”
An Uncertain Horizon
Greenwood’s contract at Old Trafford runs until 2025, leaving multiple options for his future. While on full pay, Greenwood will not return to training with Manchester United. The young man now faces the task of rebuilding not just his career but his image.
“I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch,” Greenwood declared. But will the Premier League, and more importantly, society at large, offer him that second chance?
This saga shines a light on a murky area that football clubs and the broader community must address — how to balance zero-tolerance for abuse with the notions of redemption and the imperfect human condition.
Manchester United’s open letter in full
Chief executive Richard Arnold wrote to supporters:
“Now that we have concluded and announced the outcome of the club’s investigation into Mason Greenwood, I want to be direct and transparent with our fans about the process and the reasons for our decision.
“This was an internal disciplinary investigation between employer and employee which would ordinarily take place outside of the public eye. Given the public nature of the allegations and Mason’s profile, I acknowledge that this was not an ordinary situation, but I felt it important that we still follow due process and, so far as possible, avoid media comment until I had made a definitive decision.
“When audio footage and imagery was posted online in January 2022, my feelings were of shock and concern for the alleged victim. Her welfare, wishes and perspective have been central to the club’s approach ever since, as have the club’s standards and values. While we immediately concluded that Mason should be suspended pending investigation, we were also conscious of our duty of care towards him and the importance of making a decision based on full information. Until February this year, this was a matter for the police and the Crown Prosecution Service. It was only when charges were dropped that the club discussed the allegations with Mason and others involved in the case.
“Our investigation sought to collate as much evidence as possible to establish facts and context. This was not a quick or straightforward process for a variety of reasons. It was essential for us to respect the rights and wishes of the alleged victim. Also, we have limited powers of investigation which meant we were reliant on third-party co-operation. Timings have also been influenced by my desire to minimise the impact of the investigation on our men’s and women’s teams, as well as our Lionesses. I acknowledge that this gave more time for speculation, but the alternative would have been to compromise due process or create untimely disruption.
“While we were unable to access certain evidence for reasons we respect, the evidence we did collate led us to conclude that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with. I am restricted as to what I can say for legal reasons, including the alleged victim’s ongoing right to anonymity, but I am able to share the following with you which should give you some insight into the complexity of this case.
- The alleged victim requested the police to drop their investigation in April 2022.
- We were provided with alternative explanations for the audio recording, which was a short excerpt from a much longer recording, and for the images posted online.
- The alleged victim’s family participated in the process and were given the opportunity to review and correct our factual findings.
“Last week the media reported that we had decided to reintegrate Mason and that elements of a plan to do so had been leaked to them. Reintegration was one of the outcomes we considered and planned for. For context, over the course of the past six months several outcomes have been contemplated and planned for, and my view has evolved as our process progressed. While the ultimate decision rested with me, I was taking various factors and views into account right up until the point of finalising my decision.
“While I am satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with, Mason’s accepted that he has made mistakes which he takes responsibility for. I am also mindful of the challenge that Mason would face rebuilding his career and raising a baby together with his partner in the harsh spotlight of Manchester United. Further, this case has provoked strong opinions, and it is my responsibility to minimise any distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club.
“Although we have decided that Mason will seek to rebuild his career away from Manchester United, that does not signal the end of this matter. The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives.”