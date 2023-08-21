Amid the roaring crowds and the thunderous claps on match days, there’s a sinister undertone that seems to plague the beautiful game, even as the digital age promises to bring fans closer to their football heroes.

Everton’s Onana: The Spotlight of Online Hate

Amadou Onana, Everton’s talented Belgian midfielder, at just 22, recently shone a light on an alarming issue. After a heavy 4-0 defeat against Aston Villa, he unveiled a screenshot revealing the depths to which some ‘fans’ can stoop – a deeply disturbing racist message.

“Such abuse is vile,” Everton responded sharply, while Merseyside Police underscored the gravity of the issue: “we condemn such behaviour in the strongest terms.”

The Illusion of Digital Anonymity

The rise of social media offers everyone a voice, but some use it as a shroud for bigotry and hatred.

“It is appalling to think that anyone would use an online platform to target anyone with abuse based on their race,” commented a spokesperson for Merseyside Police. This isn’t a mere statement of disdain. The police have put their words into action, launching an investigation into these dire remarks.

Highlighting a common misconception, the spokesperson remarked: “I would like to remind social media users that any belief that they can maintain anonymity online to commit offences is misplaced.”

Rallying Against Racism

The recent abuse targeting Onana isn’t an isolated event. Only last week, Neal Maupay, another of Everton’s shining stars, found himself at the receiving end of online vitriol post a 1-0 setback against Fulham.

But Everton is unwavering in its stance. “Such abuse is vile and will not and should not be tolerated,” the club declared, emphasising the ongoing collaboration with the police in their endeavours to pinpoint the individual(s) behind this heinous act.

Merseyside Police, too, are not just standing by. They’re actively “committed to working closely” with football clubs and prominent anti-discrimination charity, Kick it Out, to front the battle against racism in football.

A United Front

While it’s heartening to witness football clubs and law enforcement units come together to tackle this scourge, it’s essential to remember that the solution is broader. The digital terraces are an extension of society, and such bigotry, unfortunately, reflects larger issues at play.

“We must all take a zero tolerance stance by reporting such behaviour to social media platforms and the authorities,” Everton stressed. “Racism has no place online, in our stadia or in our communities.”

Final Whistle

In an era where technology and sports beautifully intertwine to create unforgettable moments and bridge gaps, it’s a sobering thought that the dark side of humanity can also manifest in the same spaces. But by shining a light on these issues, we can hope for a day when the beautiful game is appreciated for the talent and passion it evokes, not marred by the prejudice of a few.