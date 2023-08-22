Amid the mist of transfer season, Manchester’s treble-winners, commonly recognised for their exceptional scouting and acquisitions, are in the final stages of securing yet another promising talent.

Doku’s Manchester Dream

Emerging Belgian star, Jeremy Doku, has been causing quite a stir in Ligue 1 with his electrifying runs and audacious play for Rennes. Recently, he made headlines for a different reason – his ambitions, aimed squarely at Manchester City.

While the Etihad faithful were still reminiscing Riyad Mahrez’s sensational years and lamenting Kevin De Bruyne’s long-term injury setback, news broke of Doku’s keenness to don the blue jersey. This wasn’t a mere whim either. 90Min reports that he didn’t just wish for the move but took actions to make it clear, even missing Rennes’ clash against Lens.

Why the Sky Blues?

In the ever-competitive world of football transfers, where clubs are vying for signatures, it wasn’t just City who spotted Doku’s potential. Chelsea gave him admiring glances, while West Ham made tangible efforts to lure him. But for the young Belgian, the attraction of working under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola was irresistible.

Rennes’ gaffer, Bruno Genesio, didn’t mince words about Doku’s recent absence. When prodded about the forward’s omission against Lens, he coyly stated, “If he didn’t start, even though he was our best player last week, I’ll leave you to draw your own conclusions.”

Filling the Gap

Doku isn’t just another purchase. He’s a strategic move. The young winger’s acquisition seems to be City’s response to the void left by Mahrez, who bid farewell to the Etihad for Al Ahli earlier this summer. His flair on the ball and raw pace promises another attacking dimension – something that the Citizens would welcome, especially in light of De Bruyne’s unfortunate injury.

City’s Summer Splurge

Should Doku’s medical go without a hitch, he’d be the third significant signing for Guardiola’s side this transfer window, joining the Croatian duo of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

But the transfer tales don’t end there for City. Whispers suggest Joao Cancelo might be swapping Manchester’s rain for Barcelona’s sun on a loan deal. As for Dani Olmo, the man himself has downplayed the City connection, maintaining his commitment to Leipzig, at least for now.

Lastly, amid the swirl of transfer rumours, there’s a silver lining for City fans. The club remains upbeat about retaining the services of the talismanic Bernardo Silva. Despite strong overtures from Barcelona, he could very well extend his spell in Manchester.

In a world of footballing uncertainty, one thing is clear: Manchester City’s drive to maintain their domestic dominance remains undiminished.