Leicester City Star Future in Balance as Monaco Show Interest

Leicester’s Daka Draws Monaco’s Gaze

Daka’s King Power Dilemma

As the whispers around football circles intensify, Leicester’s Patson Daka finds himself courting the interest of Ligue 1’s Monaco suggest reports from Football Insider. The 24-year-old Zambian, who has yet to grace the field for the Foxes this campaign, could be tempted away from the King Power Stadium with the ticking of the 1 September deadline approaching. “It is believed the Zambia international doesn’t see himself playing in the Championship following relegation from the English top-flight last season.”

Monaco’s Striker Hunt

Monaco’s search for striking talent has been well-documented. Previously circling Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, their pursuit was halted by a hefty £50 million valuation placed on the young gun, especially after his stellar season with Stade de Reims. Balogun’s tally? A staggering 22 goals in 39 showings. Now, Monaco’s gaze has shifted to Daka, undeterred by his less-than-stellar form in the East Midlands.

Evaluating Daka’s Time with the Foxes

Last season saw Daka net a mere four times and provide four assists over 36 outings, a performance shadowing the Foxes’ descent to the Championship. Since his £23 million transition from Austrian titans Red Bull Salzburg in June 2021, Daka has managed only 15 goals in 74 appearances. Yet, he remains tied to Leicester till June 2026.

Current Form Check

Leicester, even in Daka’s absence, have exhibited resilience, clinching victories in all three of their Championship fixtures, claiming a commendable second spot. On the other hand, Monaco, after their sixth-place finish in the 2022-23 run, won’t be showcasing their talents in Europe this season.