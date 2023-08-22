Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Another Setback at Villa

Calvert-Lewin: A Talisman Benched Again

The Unyielding Blow at Villa Park

In the shadow of Aston Villa’s emphatic 4-0 triumph, Everton’s frontline took a significant blow. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, their attacking beacon, found himself amidst another setback. His clash with Villa’s custodian, Emiliano Martinez, in a brave challenge for aerial supremacy, has led to a painful facial injury.

Injury Woes Continue

Post that fateful 38-minute mark, the striker’s early exit was evident. Despite his valiant attempt to soldier on, Calvert-Lewin’s pain was palpable. Distressingly, some sections of the Toffees’ fanbase appeared unsympathetic reveal BBC Sport, to which the Englishman responded with a poised thumb up, gracefully making his exit.

“Hoping it’s just a knock,” expressed a concerned Sean Dyche post-match. Regrettably, as reported by BBC Sport, the setback for Calvert-Lewin may be graver than initially perceived.

A Year in Numbers

It’s been a challenging phase for the 26-year-old forward. Having only hit the back of the net twice last season and a mere four occasions in the league since August 2021, his thirst for goals remains unquenched. More alarmingly, he has seen a full 90 minutes on the pitch just four times since the previous campaign, a lone occasion post-January.

While the club’s medical staff prepares for a thorough assessment, Calvert-Lewin now stands under the scrutiny of the FA’s concussion guidelines. Everton and their faithful can only hope their striker’s hiatus is short-lived.