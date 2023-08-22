Arsenal Hold Their Ground Against Spirited Crystal Palace

A Captain’s Strike Seals Victory

On a day that tested both sides’ mettle, captain Martin Odegaard’s penalty emerged as the decisive touch that handed a spirited 10-man Arsenal a precious win at the grounds of Crystal Palace.

Arsenal’s vibrant approach was rewarded when a crafty, swift free-kick by Gabriel Martinelli caught the Eagles off guard. Eddie Nketiah found himself clashing with Sam Johnstone, leading to the fateful spot-kick. With poise and precision, Odegaard dispatched it, sending Johnstone guessing.

Initially, Mikel Arteta’s lads seemed to have the game’s rhythm. However, the dynamic shifted post the dismissal of left-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, who was controversially sent off.

Tomiyasu’s Controversial Departure

The Japanese international, primarily a right-back, had the daunting task of filling the left side, especially with Jurrien Timber sidelined by a knee injury and Oleksandr Zinchenko just returning to the fold. But Tomiyasu’s afternoon was cut short. His first booking, arguably a trifle, was for dallying with a throw-in, while his second, a debatable decision, came following a soft challenge on Jordan Ayew. The Gunners would surely feel the weight of his absence in their next outing.

Palace’s Grit and Arsenal’s Poise

For the vast majority of the encounter, the Gunners showcased their superiority, coming close to doubling their advantage with Nketiah’s double effort: first kissing the post, and then teasing with a lofted chip.

Roy Hodgson’s men, renowned for their steel at the back, showed resilience for nearly the entirety of the duel. Yet, a brief lapse in concentration, as they set up their defensive lines, saw Martinelli’s quick thinking free Nketiah, leading to the crucial penalty decision.

Late Surge and Notable Performances

Declan Rice’s presence was felt throughout, a testament to his quality following his colossal move from West Ham. On the contrary, Havertz still seems to be navigating his ideal role within the squad.

The closing moments saw a desperate Palace push, with Odsonne Edouard forcing a save and Tyrick Mitchell driving one over after a scramble involving keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Player of the Match honours were fittingly bestowed upon Martin Ødegaard, marking a 7.82 rating.

Match By The Numbers

Possession: Crystal Palace (47%) – Arsenal (53%)

Shots: Both teams shared 14 apiece.

Shots on Target: Crystal Palace (2) – Arsenal (3)

Corners: Crystal Palace (1) – Arsenal (8)

Fouls: Crystal Palace (14) – Arsenal (10)

In this fierce contest, while Arsenal emerged victorious, Crystal Palace showcased their determination. With the season progressing, both teams will undoubtedly have lessons and takeaways from this encounter.