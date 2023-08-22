Sky Sports Apologise For Sean Dyche Commentary Misstep

Sky Sports: Contrition over ‘Croupier’ Commentary

Football’s tapestry, like life, is sewn with joy and sorrow. It intertwines celebration and mourning. When these worlds collide, sensitivity becomes paramount. Yet, during the recent face-off between Aston Villa and Everton, Sky Sports found themselves caught in an unenviable storm.

Everton: Honouring Michael Jones

Michael Jones, a fervent 26-year-old Evertonian, tragically lost his life earlier this month during the construction of Everton’s new home. In a gesture that reflects football’s profound ability to unite in grief, Everton donned black armbands as a mark of respect for their fallen supporter. Moreover, the poignant 26th-minute applause was observed, a tribute seamlessly encapsulated by Sky’s cameras.

Sky Sports have apologised for ‘insensitive comments’ made by commentary team, Bill Leslie & Andy Hinchcliffe – “Dyche with the armband on has the look of a croupier doesn't he?….. Hinchcliffe "I did miss your banter that is outstanding work" pic.twitter.com/swmVghmrJj — Bluekipper.com (@bluekippercom) August 21, 2023

An Unfortunate Oversight

However, amidst this solemnity, there was a discordant note. Bill Leslie and Andy Hinchcliffe, both respected figures in football commentary, made a controversial analogy involving Everton manager Sean Dyche. They likened him, clad in his commemorative armband, to a “croupier”. A comment that seemed tone-deaf in the gravity of the moment.

The remark, predictably, echoed loudly across the online stratosphere. The fallout was swift and substantial, necessitating a formal acknowledgment from the broadcaster.

The Athletic reported a statement that read: “Comments made during the Aston Villa v Everton game were insensitive and regrettable. We have spoken to everyone involved in the coverage, including both the commentators, and have reminded them of their responsibilities and the need for care and sensitivity. We apologise for any upset or distress caused by these comments.”

Beyond this, Everton, having commenced their Premier League journey on a challenging note, set their sights on their forthcoming battle against Wolves this Saturday.