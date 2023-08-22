Chelsea Set Sights on Serbian Keeper

Chelsea’s Transfer Ambitions: Djordje Petrovic in Their Sights

The West London Pursuit

Chelsea, appear set to bolster their goalkeeping ranks with the acquisition of New England Revolution’s Serbian shot-stopper, Djordje Petrovic. A £14 million pact has reportedly been established and the youthful keeper, at just 23, is poised for a medical within the imminent two days suggest reports from Daily Mail.

A Goalkeeping Conundrum at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s requirement for another guardian between the sticks has been evident. With Kepa Arrizabalaga currently honing his skills at Real Madrid, Teddy Sharman-Lowe playing his trade at Bromley, and Gaga Slonina plying his craft at K.A.S. Eupen, the goalkeeping roster seems somewhat threadbare. Not to mention the departure of Edouard Mendy, who left the Blues for the sunny climes of the Saudi Pro League.

Indeed, the sole presence of Richard Sanchez, who made his way from Brighton in recent times, leaves the goal a touch more vulnerable than the West Londoners would like. “Petrovic would provide competition for Robert Sanchez following Kepa’s move to Real Madrid”, was the talk of the town. And with Marco Bettinelli sidelined due to injury, young Lucas Bergstrom remains the only other keeper at the Bridge.

Petrovic’s Illustrious Revolution Stint

Ever since Matt Turner vacated his spot at the Revolution for a Premier League adventure with Arsenal in 2022, Petrovic has held the fort with grace and acumen. Turner’s current residence? Nottingham Forest.

Djordje’s accolades with the Revolution are noteworthy. Despite a tally of just 21 outings last term, he narrowly missed out on the 2022 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, settling for a commendable second. This year saw him crowned as an MLS All-Star, boasting an enviable 99 saves and a staggering 78.6% save percentage.

Whispers and Rumours

The rumour mill has been active, with whispers of Chelsea’s keenness on Petrovic emerging post-Arrizabalaga’s exit. Both FC Nantes and Nottingham Forrest, interestingly, tried their luck in the Petrovic sweepstakes. Alas, their endeavours were rebuffed, as reported by The Athletic. Yet, Chelsea’s offer hangs in the balance, waiting for the nod of approval.

Should this deal reach its conclusion, it wouldn’t be the inaugural occasion this summer that Chelsea outmanoeuvred their Premier League counterparts for a coveted star.