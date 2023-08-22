Roma Eyeing Greenwood Revival

Greenwood’s Departure from Manchester United: A Mutual Decision

In the aftermath of a six-month internal review, Manchester United confirmed that Mason Greenwood is set to bid farewell to Old Trafford. Sources speaking to 90min have revealed that several clubs, with AS Roma at the forefront, have expressed interest in the forward.

This decision came on the heels of Greenwood’s arrest in January 2022 on serious allegations, although the charges were eventually dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, citing a lack of prospects for a successful conviction.

Manchester United, while acknowledging the complexities of Greenwood’s situation, have declared that his journey with the club has reached its conclusion. “It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome,” read a statement on the club’s official site.

Why Roma? The Mourinho-Greenwood Connection

AS Roma, led by the seasoned Jose Mourinho, emerges as a potential destination for Greenwood. Their history runs deep, tracing back to Mourinho’s tenure at Manchester United. It was under his guidance that Greenwood made his first strides into United’s premier squad.

With the unfortunate long-term injury sidelining Tammy Abraham, Greenwood might just be the answer to Roma’s striking void. This move would amplify Roma’s English presence, considering they also have the former Red Devil, Chris Smalling, on their roster.

Financial Implications and The Broader Picture

Selling Greenwood would be Manchester United’s preference, with his homegrown status offering a significant advantage when Financial Fair Play is considered. Yet, the prevalent sentiment among interested parties is leaning towards a loan deal, especially from European clubs.

Besides Roma, Atalanta had also initiated talks with Greenwood over a summer loan deal. Inter Milan, in the hunt for a forward after missing out on Romelu Lukaku and Folarin Balogun, express a keen interest as well.

Beyond Italy, Monaco, and teams from Turkey, Germany, and Spain seem intrigued by the prospect of acquiring Greenwood. Notably, Saudi Pro League’s director of football, Michael Emenalo, is monitoring the situation closely.

Mason Greenwood finds himself at a crossroads. With multiple clubs vying for his signature and the chance to start anew, only time will tell which jersey he’ll don next. Whether it’s under the guiding hand of Mourinho at Roma or elsewhere, football fans globally await his next move.