Report: Major Update on Man City’s Quest for Paqueta Alternative

Manchester City’s Pursuit of Dani Olmo Hots Up

RB Leipzig Cling to Dani Olmo Amidst City Interest

The summer transfer market has always been one of unpredictability and suspense. And this year, it’s Manchester City’s quest for RB Leipzig’s gem, Dani Olmo, that’s capturing attention.

While the treble-winners showed willingness to splash a hefty £80million for Lucas Paqueta of West Ham, an unforeseen complication with the Brazil international’s FA investigation over potential betting rule breaches has changed their focus.

Football Insider have been reporting City’s growing interest in Olmo. However, the chase for the 25-year-old’s signature might not be as straightforward as the Etihad outfit would hope.

Why RB Leipzig Might Just Say No

Olmo’s recent performances, especially his stunning four goals in a mere two games this season, underline his importance. The hattrick he scored against Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup merely amplifies his rising stature. To say he’s been in sparkling form would be an understatement. After all, he ended the 2022-23 season with a tally of five goals and 11 assists from 31 outings in all tournaments.

But it’s not just Olmo’s on-field prowess that’s making Leipzig hesitant. Their summer has seen them wave goodbye to talents like Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Josko Gvardiol. With Gvardiol making his way to Manchester City and the other two finding homes in Premier League clubs, Leipzig’s hesitancy to part with Olmo becomes more understandable.

What Next for City and Olmo?

Pep Guardiola, renowned for his knack of building cohesive teams, surely sees a space for Olmo in his vision. Yet, a full agreement seems a distant possibility at this juncture, as Football Insider’s trusted source highlights.

Adding another layer of complexity is Olmo’s contract situation. The Spaniard committed his future to Leipzig until June 2027, penning new terms just this June.

Only time will tell if Manchester City can persuade RB Leipzig to part ways with their Spanish maestro or if they’ll shift their gaze to other horizons in the transfer market.