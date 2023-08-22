Liverpool’s Pursuit of Fluminense’s Rising Star, Andre Trindade

The New Anfield Target

Liverpool’s quest to bolster their midfield continues. Recent chatter places 22-year-old Fluminense dynamo, Andre Trindade, in the spotlight as the Reds’ next potential acquisition. Liverpool’s midfield has already seen new faces like Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo. But, it seems, Jurgen Klopp and his team are far from done.

Fluminense’s Stance: Copa Libertadores First

Fluminense value Andre highly, and their reluctance to part with him before the culmination of their Copa Libertadores journey is understandable. Reports suggest that the Brazilian side may consider a club-record sale of €25m (£21.5m) for their prized number seven. However, they’re unwilling to disrupt their campaign, especially when they’re on the cusp of achieving a historical Copa Libertadores victory.

With the quarter-final first leg against Olimpia scheduled for 25 August, followed by a return leg in Paraguay, their focus remains undivided.

"Personal terms already agreed, that's done!" says Emmanuel Luiz, indicating that Liverpool have already sorted part of the process to sign André from Fluminense.

Based on a report from an interview journalist Emmanuel Luiz had with The RedmenTV, there’s more to the story than just Liverpool’s interest.

“Manchester United went to Andre’s camp to talk to them about a possible negotiation. What they said [was] the player has personal terms agreed with Liverpool, personal already agreed. That’s done,” revealed Luiz.

He continued: “The player said to Fluminense, the situation today – I called some guys close to Andre – and they said to me, Andre said to Fluminense ‘I want to go to Liverpool, I want to go, I have personal terms agreed’. That’s fine but what Fluminense said [was] we are not going to say right now because of the Copa Libertadores that we already know. So Andre said ‘I’m going to talk to them [Liverpool].'”

Andre’s passion for Anfield is evident. And while Manchester United might have shown interest, his heart is set on Merseyside.

The Financials: Navigating the Transfer

Even if personal terms have been cemented, there remains a formidable challenge: how to convince Fluminense to part ways with Andre sooner rather than later.

It’s been reported that Liverpool’s earlier €30m (£25.5m) bid was rebuffed by the Rio-based club. Yet, whispers have it that the Reds might be pondering triggering Andre’s release clause. There are murmurs that this clause stands at a staggering €40m (£34m), but as of now, such figures remain speculative.

Liverpool’s transfer strategy has often been about a blend of potential and performance. In Andre Trindade, they see a player who embodies both. But will they manage to navigate the complexities of this deal? Only time, and the looming transfer window, will tell.