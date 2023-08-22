Fulham and Tottenham Set Their Sights on the Perfect Gift

The Chase for Gift Orban: Fulham and Tottenham Locked in Transfer Duel

Fulham Eye Replacement for Departing Mitrovic

In the wake of Aleksandar Mitrovic’s confirmed exit to Al-Hilal for a hefty £46 million, Fulham are scanning the horizon for a worthy successor. And as reported by Football Insider, Gift Orban of KAA Gent has emerged as a serious contender for the position.

Mitrovic’s departure leaves a sizable gap for the Cottagers; the Serbian was pivotal last season, boasting 15 goals and four assists in a mere 28 appearances.

Orban: A Rising Star on Fulham’s Radar

Orban, at just 21, has rapidly cemented his place as a force to reckon with in European football. Despite only making the leap from Norwegian side Stabaek to Belgian team Gent in January, he made an immediate impact. With an impressive tally of 20 goals and two assists in 22 games in the latter part of the 2022-23 season, the Nigerian striker’s credentials are undeniable. Furthermore, Orban’s current season is off to a roaring start, having scored six times in six appearances – including a quartet of goals in the Europa Conference League qualifying matches.

His recent transfer to Gent and the remaining four years on his contract adds a layer of complexity to any potential negotiations.

Fulham’s Recent Striker Acquisitions

It’s worth noting that the West London club has already been active in the transfer market. In July, they secured the signature of Raul Jimenez from Wolves, parting with £5.5 million. The Mexico international, however, has yet to leave his mark, featuring in two Premier League games without adding to the goal tally.

As Fulham gears up to take on Arsenal on 26 August, still reeling from a 3-0 defeat to Brentford, Marco Silva might be pondering the merits of adding Orban’s firepower to the squad.

However, with Tottenham also in the hunt for Orban’s signature, the days leading up to the 1 September deadline promise to be electrifying for both clubs and their supporters.