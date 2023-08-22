Bayern’s Spurs ‘Blackmail’ – German Legend Slams Kane Transfer

Harry Kane’s Transfer: Did Bayern Overpay?

Harry Kane’s departure from Tottenham after nearly 20 years and his £100 million move to the Bundesliga has set tongues wagging. The 30-year-old striker’s sterling performance, evident in his league debut goal for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen, only solidified his position as a prized acquisition. His contribution was pivotal in ensuring Bayern kicked off their title defence with a resounding 4-0 victory.

The forward’s proficiency at netting goals at the top tier is unquestionable, further evidenced by his impressive tally of 30 Premier League goals in the 2022-23 season.

Matthaus Weighs In

Lothar Matthaus, a revered figure in the annals of Bayern Munich history, has opined on the matter. Sharing his insights with Sky90, the former German international remarked:

“Those in charge at Bayern were and are 100 percent convinced of Harry Kane. And that’s why they stretched themselves, that’s why they pushed their limits. And maybe Bayern has also – in quotation marks – been a little blackmailed by Tottenham. Another million more and a little bit more. They wanted this player. And I say – €100m [initial £85m fee] for a 30-year-old – Lewandowski was three years older when he left and went to Barcelona for around €50m [£42m] – I now assume that it will pay off.”

What’s Next for Kane?

As the chatter continues, all eyes are on Kane, with fans eagerly anticipating his next appearance at the Allianz Arena. The buzz is palpable as Bayern gear up to take on Augsburg this coming Sunday.

With Kane’s undeniable talent and the controversies surrounding his transfer fee, only time will tell if Bayern Munich’s gamble on the English striker will truly pay off.