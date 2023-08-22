Report: Fulham’s Shock Move for Leicester’s Star Defender

Fulham Eyes Leicester’s Castagne: A Transfer Tale

In a surprising turn of events, Fulham is keen on securing the services of Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne. The transfer window, closing on 1 September, is heating up, and the Cottagers are making their intentions clear.

Marco Silva’s Admiration

The whispers around Craven Cottage suggest that Marco Silva, Fulham’s gaffer, holds Castagne in high regard. The 27-year-old Belgian international had a challenging season with Leicester, witnessing the team’s unexpected drop from the Premier League.

Defensive Reinforcements on the Horizon

Recent revelations indicate Fulham’s strategy to bolster their defence. Following the significant departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic, the club is on the lookout for full-backs on both flanks. Castagne, with his prowess, is emerging as the top contender for the right-back position. Simultaneously, Silva is scouting for a worthy competitor to challenge the US international, Antonee Robinson, on the left.

Tete’s Uncertain Future

Kenny Tete, the Dutch international with 14 caps, has been Fulham’s go-to right-back. His contributions last season, including a goal and five assists in 36 outings, were commendable. However, with just a year left on his Craven Cottage contract, his future remains uncertain.

Castagne’s Leicester Saga

Despite his absence from Leicester’s starting XI this season, Castagne’s previous term was notable. Joining the Foxes in 2020, he recorded two goals and four assists in 42 matches. His commitment to Leicester is evident, with a contract extending till June 2025. Yet, the recent relegation has put several Leicester stars, including Castagne, in the spotlight.

Leicester Stars in Demand

It’s not just Castagne drawing attention post-Leicester’s relegation. Ligue 1’s Monaco is reportedly showing interest in striker Patson Daka. Additionally, Kelechi Iheanacho’s name is buzzing, with both Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs expressing interest.