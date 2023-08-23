Phil Foden: The Diamond in Manchester City’s Crown

The Foden Conundrum: A Talent Too Vast?

In the annals of football, talents emerge, but few shine as brightly as Phil Foden. Aged just 23, this Manchester City maestro’s versatility under Pep Guardiola is, in some respects, a double-edged sword. Capable of lighting up any position on the field, Foden’s masterclass in Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Newcastle may have just signaled a turning point.

In the role of a number 10, his brilliance danced through Eddie Howe’s men, setting the stage for Julian Alvarez’s pivotal goal.

Guardiola, not one easily impressed, was left nearly speechless. “It’s one of the best I have ever seen,” he marvelled. “Every control, he knows exactly how to attack the goal.” report BBC Sport.

Yet the question lingers, after gracing every forward role, has Foden finally found his destined position?

Not Just Talent, But Trophies

While youth still shines in Foden’s eyes, his CV would put seasoned players to envy. He’s stepped onto the pitch 221 times, netting 60 goals and clinching a quintet of Premier League titles. The illustrious list doesn’t end there; a Champions League title, two FA Cups, and four League Cups also adorn his trophy cabinet.

Yet, Guardiola’s careful nurturing saw Foden often benched during pinnacle moments. Neither the Champions League nor the FA Cup finals this year saw him in the starting XI.

However, football’s unpredictable nature – with Gundogan’s exit and De Bruyne’s unfortunate sidelining – has paved the path for Foden. An opportunity to assert his claim as not just a prodigy, but a staple in City’s lineup.

Former Manchester City defender, Micah Richards, reflected on BBC 5 Live Sport’s The Monday Night Club: “How long have we been saying he [Phil Foden] needs to go to that number 10 role, he is wasted out on the wing.”

The synergy between Foden and Erling Haaland against Newcastle exemplified his prowess. Richards muses on the possibilities: “It will be interesting when Kevin de Bruyne comes back. I would love to see Phil Foden in that position.”

Foden’s Rise at City:

2017-18: Premier League Appearances: 5 | Goals: 0 | Assists: 1

2018-19: Premier League Appearances: 13 | Goals: 1 | Assists: 0

2019-20: Premier League Appearances: 23 | Goals: 5 | Assists: 2

2020-21: Premier League Appearances: 28 | Goals: 9 | Assists: 5

2021-22: Premier League Appearances: 28 | Goals: 9 | Assists: 5

2022-23: Premier League Appearances: 32 | Goals: 11 | Assists: 5

2023-24: Premier League Appearances: 2 | Goals: 0 | Assists: 1

Ex-Blackburn striker, Chris Sutton, was left captivated by Foden’s technique against Newcastle, declaring, “The way he took the ball at Newcastle is one of the best touches of the season.” He forecasts a meteoric season for the young Mancunian.

Echoing this sentiment, journalist Adam Crafton from The Athletic weighed in, noting Foden’s potential to bring the goals that Gundogan did during key matches. In Crafton’s eyes, Foden can transition “from a player that looks good on the pitch” to “the guy that decides games and whether Manchester City win trophies.”

Phil Foden’s evolution is a mesmerising narrative to watch unfold in Manchester City’s illustrious history.