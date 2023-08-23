Report: Everton Decision Made Over Chelsea Winger Transfer

Hudson-Odoi’s Future: The Toffees’ Position Revealed

Everton’s Callum Hudson-Odoi Interest: Fact or Fiction?

Everton’s rumoured links with Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi have been doing the rounds recently. However, if you were excited about the 22-year-old speedster donning a blue jersey soon, you might want to temper your expectations.

According to a recent revelation, the Toffees don’t consider the Chelsea winger their target, as reported by the Liverpool Echo. Earlier this week, there was a flutter in the football world when the Evening Standard hinted that Fulham’s pursuit of Hudson-Odoi had received a challenge from Everton and Nottingham Forest. While the lad is indeed on the lookout for a change of scene for more consistent playing minutes, there are conflicting reports about where he might end up.

Callum’s Stamford Bridge Journey

Hudson-Odoi’s association with Chelsea dates back to January 28, 2018, when he had his senior team initiation against Newcastle United. The FA Cup fixture saw him replace Pedro in the 81st minute, marking the commencement of a relationship that saw him make 126 Chelsea appearances, resulting in 16 goals.

His international stature isn’t negligible either. The Chelsea winger has worn the English colours thrice, even setting up one for Ross Barkley in a 5-1 win against Montenegro.

However, last season witnessed Hudson-Odoi being shipped off to Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen. There, his time on the pitch translated to a singular goal from 21 appearances.

Everton’s Summer Acquisitions

Shifting focus to Everton’s summer transfer strategy and things seem to be in full swing. Under the combined expertise of Sean Dyche and Kevin Thelwell, the Toffees have already added four names to their roster. The likes of Ashley Young, a free agent; Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal; £15million Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP; and Jack Harrison on a loan spell from Leeds United, have made their way to Goodison Park.

What’s Next for the Blues?

While Hudson-Odoi may not be on Everton’s radar, their search for attacking reinforcements is ongoing. Currently, the Blues are believed to be in talks with Southampton over striker Che Adams. Adams has been turning heads recently, securing a last-minute victory against Plymouth Argyle – marking his third goal in three Championship matches this season.

To summarise, while Everton’s sights might not be set on Hudson-Odoi, their hunt for reinforcing their attacking front continues. And as for Callum, his future at Stamford Bridge seems uncertain, with several clubs in the race to secure his signature.