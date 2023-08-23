United’s Radar Points Towards Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir

Manchester United’s scouting prowess once again demonstrates its vast reach, with their attention drawn to the shores of the Bosporus and the budding talents in Turkey’s Super Lig. Enter Altay Bayindir, the Fenerbahce shot-stopper making waves both in domestic and European circles.

Bargain for the Red Devils?

With a tantalisingly accessible release clause of £4.25 million, Simon Jones in the Daily Mail reports that Bayindir may just be the next name on the team sheet at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old recently made a trip to Athens, not for a Grecian holiday, but for a rendezvous with the United medical staff. The chief concern? A back injury that the club needs assurance on before splashing any cash. Yet, if all aligns well, he could be a Red Devil sooner than later.

Rising Through the Ranks

Last season, under the astute guidance of Jorge Jesus, Bayindir held the fort admirably for Fenerbahce. 40 appearances across various competitions saw his side clinch the Turkish Cup, secure a respectable second in the Super Lig, and make a commendable Round of 16 journey in the Europa League, only to face heartbreak against the indomitable Sevilla.

Shifting Sands at Old Trafford

The goalkeeping landscape at United is undergoing significant changes. With Dean Henderson’s fitness woes sidelining him – and whispers of a potential shift to Crystal Palace once Bayindir’s arrival is confirmed – it seems like a reshuffling of the deck is on the cards. Notably, Bayindir emerges as a more economical option compared to the likes of Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos. Concurrently, Fenerbahce seem to be future-proofing themselves with eyes on Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic.

In other transfer murmurs, Brandon Williams might be donning the Ipswich Town colours soon, as a loan move paired with an option to buy is in the works.

One can’t help but wonder what other cards Erik ten Hag holds up his sleeve, particularly with the quest to bolster competition for Andre Onana’s coveted No.1 spot.