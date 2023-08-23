Report: Leeds Terms Agreed – Kamara Won’t Play For Rangers Again

Kamara’s Imminent Departure from Rangers to Leeds: A Change of Fortunes

Heading to Elland Road: Kamara’s Next Chapter

Glen Kamara’s future has long been speculated in football’s rumour mill. The saga seems to have reached its crescendo, with Leeds United securing terms with the coveted midfielder, according to Football Insider.

Kamara, at the age of 27, has seen his stock rise and dip in the waves of professional football. While Middlesbrough and Coventry City also threw their hats in the ring, it’s Leeds who seem set to usher in the next chapter of his career.

Rangers’ Stance on the Matter

As the transfer window steadily approaches its end, Rangers have nodded approval for Kamara’s exit. A price tag? The club is allegedly gunning for a cool £5.5million, a far cry from the meagre £50,000 they spent on him back in 2019.

This season, Kamara has been conspicuously absent from the Rangers’ first team training sessions. Though he made brief appearances on the club’s training ground, he was nowhere to be seen during their 2-2 Champions League play-off stand-off with PSV Eindhoven. It’s evident – Kamara hasn’t donned the Glasgow side’s jersey this season.

Leeds’ Long-standing Pursuit

Leeds’ interest in Kamara isn’t a fleeting whim. He’s been on their list for quite some time, having dodged their overtures in past transfer windows. But the tide seems to be turning. The Rangers’ management, particularly Michael Beale, has indicated that Kamara can make his exit, contingent on their asking price being satisfied. New faces like Nico Raskin and Jose Cifuentes might just have made that decision a tad easier.

Glen Kamara’s brilliance was undebatable under Steven Gerrard, particularly during their triumphant 2021 title run. But subsequent regimes, namely under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Beale, haven’t seen the best of him.