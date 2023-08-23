Manchester United: The Away Day Turmoil Under Ten Hag

From Old Trafford Heights to Away Day Woes

Manchester United’s sparkling journey during the 2022/23 season lit up Old Trafford as they lifted the Carabao Cup, marking the end of a barren six-year hunt for silverware. Add to that a delightful third-place Premier League finish that cemented their spot in the Champions League. Ten Hag, the mastermind, brought in an enticing style of play to the Red Devils. His aim? To bring back the euphoria which had dimmed under predecessors Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the interim touch of Ralf Rangnick.

However, not everything’s rosy in Manchester. There are challenges that Ten Hag must address, and quickly. The team’s not-so-subtle woes in the transfer market, for instance, saw them welcome Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, while contemplating offloading some pricier assets.

Their fortress, Old Trafford, is where they truly shine, amassing a staggering 48 out of the 75 points of the previous season. But it’s beyond these hallowed grounds where the cracks appear. With only eight wins from away games and a mere 22 goals, the difference is more than just stark. It’s a concern.

Date Fixture / Result 22/01/2023 Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd 12/02/2023 Leeds 0-2 Man Utd 05/03/2023 Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd 02/04/2023 Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd 16/04/2023 Nottm Forest 0-2 Man Utd 27/04/2023 Spurs 2-2 Man Utd 04/05/2023 Brighton 1-0 Man Utd 07/05/2023 West Ham 1-0 Man Utd 20/05/2023 Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd 19/08/2023 Spurs 2-0 Man Utd

Away Odyssey

The above table tells a story. A story of a side struggling to stamp their authority when not playing on familiar turf. The nail-biting defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates began a series of heartaches on the road. Tottenham’s recent 2-0 triumph over United not only marked a less than ideal start to the 2023/24 season’s away days but further exposed the team’s wavering away form: a mere ten points from a potential 30 in the past games.

The 7-0 thumping by Liverpool wasn’t an outlier, with United coming up short on the scoreline in half of these outings. Such performances, of course, aren’t representative of the club’s storied history and tradition.

The Rashford Enigma & Ten Hag’s Midfield Puzzle

A pivotal point for the Mancunians: leveraging Marcus Rashford’s prowess. Despite netting 17 times in the 2022/23 Premier League, a paltry four were away goals. It’s a trend, and not a good one.

While Hojlund is gearing up to offer United a sharp edge in attack, a revival strategy for Rashford during away fixtures is imperative. Beyond the attack, Ten Hag’s focus must also pivot to the midfield, especially with imminent trips to Arsenal and Burnley.

However, it’s not all grey skies for the Red Devils. The upcoming fixtures offer a silver lining: four of the next six Premier League face-offs are set within the familiar confines of Old Trafford. Perhaps, this will serve as a springboard to address and improve that away form.

To truly compete at the highest level, Manchester United under Erik ten Hag need to reconcile their home prowess with away performances. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Ten Hag’s strategic genius to steer the ship on both fronts.