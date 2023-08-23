Fabrizio Romano: ‘Liverpool started the conversation’, £45m Midfielder Linked

Manchester City’s Phillips Still Catching Liverpool’s Eye

There’s a certain art to understanding the dynamic between clubs when it comes to transfers. Between the closed-door chats and off-the-record scoops, it’s often a game of reading between the lines. And it seems, Liverpool are keenly observing Manchester City’s bench, with one player in particular in their sights.

The Etihad’s Sidelined Star

Alvin Phillips, Manchester City’s £45 million signing from Leeds the previous season, appears to be enduring the complexities of club football. The lad’s breakout performances for Leeds had him donning the English jersey, but his transition to the Etihad hasn’t been without its challenges. His noticeable absence from the lime-light has sparked rumours and speculation of a potential departure.

Reds Showing Interest

From information shared by Fabrizio Romano on Kick, it’s clear that the Reds have approached City regarding Phillips.

Romano stated, “Liverpool started the conversation to be informed on the situation of another player, who is Kalvin Phillips.”

Elaborating further, he mentioned, “It’s true that Liverpool asked about the situation of Kalvin Phillips because the priority of the player has always been to stay at Manchester City and fight for his place at City. But then, at the moment, there is no concrete negotiation club to club.”

Phillips’ Future at City

While the allure of a team like Liverpool can’t be discounted, Phillips seems resolved to carve a place for himself under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage. The journey ahead might be challenging, but the midfielder appears up for the fight.