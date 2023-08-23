Emeran Set for Groningen Move as United Seal Deal

In a surprising turn of events, Noam Emeran, the promising young talent from Man United, is reportedly on his way to Dutch outfit, Groningen.

Emeran’s Exit from Old Trafford

Man United’s budding starlet, Noam Emeran, appears to be leaving the club’s esteemed corridors. While the youngster dazzled during the pre-season, notably notching up a goal against Leeds United during a match in Norway, Old Trafford’s hierarchy have opted to part ways.

Securing Emeran’s signature in 2019 was no mean feat for United, having to fend off elite clubs like Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain. Despite the initial hype and potential, Emeran’s first team appearances remained elusive. Although the France youth international has not been a regular fixture for the senior squad, his impact at the youth level remains commendable. Last season, Emeran clocked up 17 appearances for the U21s, where he scored five goals. Furthermore, his contribution to the U21s extended into the current term, as he played the full 90 minutes in their Premier League 2 opener just last weekend.

Contractual Matters

Emeran is currently in the concluding year of his tenure with Man United, with an existing clause for a potential 12-month extension. Yet, with his imminent move to Groningen, it seems the curtains are drawing on his journey with the Red Devils.

More Young Talent on the Move?

Emeran isn’t the lone young talent bidding farewell to Old Trafford this transfer window. Football Insider have highlighted an impending agreement with Ipswich Town for the services of 22-year-old left-back Brandon Williams. Williams, much like Emeran, seems set for a fresh chapter, with an initial loan move in the works for the 2023-24 season. Moreover, discussions between the two clubs also hint at a possible purchase option.