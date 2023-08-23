Report: Aston Villa’s Dual Defensive Targets Revealed

Aston Villa Set Sights on Defensive Reinforcements

Aston Villa, keen to bolster their defensive lineup, have reportedly turned their focus to a duo of skilled left-backs: Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares and Sevilla’s seasoned Marcos Acuna. With Villa’s ambitions this season, these moves signal a push for a more aggressive, yet balanced side.

Nuno Tavares: The Opportunity Emerges

After a twist in negotiations saw Nottingham Forest miss out on Tavares, Villa Park’s officials see a golden chance to usher the Portuguese talent to the Midlands. The 23-year-old has previously dazzled during his loan tenure at Marseille, where his attacking prowess was evident with a tally of six goals across 39 outings.

Though initially costing Arsenal a mere £8 million from Benfica, the Gunners now seek a return of £20 million. This ambitious price tag follows the disclosure that Tavares might not don the Arsenal jersey again, as reported by Football Insider.

Marcos Acuna: A Blend of Skill and Experience

Marcos Acuna, on the other hand, combines European experience with international acclaim. Having been a pivotal figure for Europa League champions Sevilla last season, Acuna registered three goals and assisted four in 45 appearances. His contribution isn’t just limited to club football; Acuna celebrated World Cup victory with Argentina last December, leaving his mark in the prestigious tournament held in Qatar.

While Acuna’s personal terms seem to resonate with Villa’s vision, the negotiation roadblock lies in settling a transfer fee with Sevilla.

Potential Ripple Effects at Villa Park

The interest in these left-back talents raises questions on the future of

The French international, currently one of the top earners at Villa, has already been linked to a transfer to Ligue 1 side, Nice. Digne’s start to the 2023-24 campaign might further fuel such speculations.

It’s understood that while Villa’s manager, Emery, navigates the transfer waters for Tavares and Acuna, he remains pragmatic. Should one deal falter, having both options available ensures Villa’s plans remain robust and forward-moving.