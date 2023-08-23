Report: Manchester United Target €30m Nice Defender Boost

Manchester United’s Centre-Back Quest: Jean-Clair Todibo in Focus

Manchester United’s summer search for defensive reinforcements appears to be honing in on a particular target: Nice’s formidable centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Shortlist Narrows Down

Throughout this transfer window, the Red Devils’ gaze has been split among three primary centre-back targets. This elite list comprised of Todibo, Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, and Edmond Tapsoba of Eintracht Frankfurt. Now, as Football Transfers report, Todibo’s move to Old Trafford seems more a question of ‘when’ than ‘if’, prompting Nice to delve into the market for a potential successor.

Old Trafford’s Transfer Puzzles

But, as many Manchester United enthusiasts will attest, securing signatures this summer hasn’t been straightforward. Memories are fresh of the prolonged Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat saga. Despite the player’s evident eagerness to relocate to Manchester, no deal has materialised thus far.

Erik ten Hag, the man at the helm, has navigated a somewhat stormy transfer window. Uncertainties around the club’s prospective takeover coupled with limited funds have posed challenges. So far, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund are the only names inked permanently on the squad list for the forthcoming season.

“Maguire has been relegated to fifth-choice centre-back in Man Utd’s thinking, with even left-back Luke Shaw now preferred in a more central area to the England international man.”

Such a statement underscores the tactical shift at the club and perhaps illuminates why the acquisition of someone of Todibo’s calibre is crucial.

Todibo’s Rise to Prominence

Since departing Barcelona for Nice in 2021, Todibo’s journey has been nothing short of meteoric. Secured for a mere €8.5 million, the defender has since been a central figure for the Allianz Riviera team, making over 100 appearances. His consistent performances have not only cemented his place at Nice but have also seen him brushing shoulders with France’s national team hopefuls.

While Nice’s €30m valuation of Todibo might raise a few eyebrows at Old Trafford, especially given the club’s financial state, all signs indicate that the foundation for a successful transfer is being laid.