Report: Arsenal Bag £2m Windfall From West Ham Defender Deal

Mavropanos Makes a Premier League Return with West Ham United

After a notable resurgence in form with Bundesliga side Stuttgart, Konstantinos Mavropanos is all set to grace the Premier League once again. This time, he will don the claret and blue of West Ham United.

A New Challenge for Mavropanos

While his Arsenal journey was less than ideal, Mavropanos’ time in Germany was a testament to his potential. Now, at 25, the Greek international is prepared to re-embrace the English top flight, having penned a five-year deal with the Hammers.

Though official details surrounding the transfer remain undisclosed, there’s chatter in the football circles suggesting a £20 million valuation. If these figures hold, then Football Transfers claim Arsenal’s coffers will benefit to the tune of £2 million, courtesy of the 10% sell-on clause integrated into the defender’s original exit from North London.

West Ham’s Enthusiastic Welcome

“West Ham United are delighted to announce the signing of Greece international Konstantinos Mavropanos,” read a statement from the East London club. The towering 6’4″ centre-back, affectionately known by peers as ‘Dinos’, is expected to bring his aggressive yet precise style of defending to the London Stadium.

With 19 caps for Greece, Mavropanos shared his enthusiasm about the new chapter: “I am really happy and excited to be here – and to be back in the Premier League with West Ham United. It’s an exciting time to be joining the Club after last season’s Conference League win – and I am really looking forward to the next step in my career. I can promise the fans I will give everything for them and the shirt.”

Reinforcing the Hammers’ Ranks

Having donned the Arsenal jersey for a mere eight times over a span of two years, Mavropanos’ move to West Ham marks their fourth acquisition in the ongoing summer transfer window. Sean Moore, Edson Álvarez, and James Ward-Prowse are the other notable names who’ve signed up for David Moyes’ ambitious project. These signings not only amplify the club’s intent to consolidate after their Conference League triumph but also strategise in light of the departure of key midfielder, Declan Rice.