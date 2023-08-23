Report: Guardiola to Target Star Who Rejected Chelsea

Manchester City’s Midfield Reinvention: Eze and Paqueta in the Spotlight

Manchester City, under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, is on the move again. After a treble-winning season, the hunger for more silverware is evident. With a whopping €120 million already splashed on new recruits, the Cityzens are not showing signs of slowing down.

Guardiola’s Vision: A New Midfield Era

The departure of Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli and the acquisition of Mateo Kovacic as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan are just the tip of the iceberg. Josko Gvardiol’s entry has also made headlines, becoming the globe’s priciest defender. And with Jeremy Doku’s anticipated €60m move from Stade Rennais, Manchester’s blue side is buzzing with activity.

Yet, the heart of the park remains a focal point for Guardiola. The aim? To infuse more attacking prowess. Lucas Paqueta of West Ham had been on City’s radar, especially after his commendable Premier League performances. However, unforeseen circumstances surrounding gambling allegations halted the move.

Crystal Palace’s Gem: Eberechi Eze

The solution might just be closer to home. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has caught the eye of the City scouting team. Last season’s stats speak volumes: 10 goals and four assists. But securing Eze won’t be a walk in the park. With a price tag rumoured to be around £70m (or €82m), and the transfer window ticking down, negotiations will be intense.

Furthermore, The Athletic hints at City’s interest in Wolves’ Matheus Nunes. This aligns with previous reports suggesting Guardiola’s admiration for the Portuguese talent.