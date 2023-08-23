Report: Bees Sting Red Devils With “Huge” Bid For World Cup Star

Manchester United’s Amrabat Pursuit: A Brentford Curveball

Manchester United’s aspirations to secure Sofyan Amrabat might be facing an unexpected twist, courtesy of Brentford’s recent dealings.

Erik ten Hag’s keen interest in Amrabat is no secret. The Moroccan talent has been on United’s radar even before the transfer window’s official commencement. In fact, whispers around Old Trafford suggested that an agreement had been reached with Amrabat as early as June.

However, the anticipated inflow of funds from potential departures hasn’t materialised as expected. Initial speculations hinted at possible exits for Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, and Donny van de Beek, which would have bolstered United’s financial muscle. But the reality paints a different picture. The trio remains integral to United’s squad, and only Anthony Elanga’s transfer to Nottingham Forest has brought in significant funds.

With a spending of nearly €200 million already, United’s gaze might now be shifting towards a loan deal for Ryan Gravenberch, as per sources close to FootballTransfers.

Brentford’s Strategic Move

While United grapples with its transfer strategy, Brentford has been making waves with a substantial bid to Fiorentina. But here’s the twist: it’s not for Amrabat. Trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Brentford has tabled a second bid, upwards of €40m, for forward Nico Gonzalez.

So, how does this connect to United’s Amrabat chase?

A successful acquisition of Gonzalez by Brentford would ease Fiorentina’s financial constraints. This means Fiorentina would be under no pressure to compromise on their valuation of Amrabat or even consider selling him. With the funds from Gonzalez’s sale, Fiorentina could comfortably retain Amrabat, possibly even presenting him with a more lucrative contract to ensure his stay.

Final Thoughts

The transfer window’s closing days promise to be eventful. Manchester United, with its rich history and ambitions, will be keen to make the right moves. But as Brentford’s strategic play has shown, the transfer market is full of surprises.