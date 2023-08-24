Tottenham’s Pursuit: Santiago Gimenez in Sight

The echoing halls of Tottenham Hotspur are awash with whispers of transfer targets. Since bidding adieu to their talisman, Harry Kane, to the German champions, Bayern Munich, the Spurs have been on the prowl for a formidable successor.

Seeking Sharpshooters

While the illustrious North London club boasts talents galore, when it comes to sheer marksmanship, there’s a void. Richarlison, their current arrowhead, although a marvel in his own right, registered a mere solitary strike in the Premier League last term. The pressing desire is for someone who can turn half-chances into headlines, and the net into a frequent resting place for the ball.

Names such as Jonathan David, Gift Orban, and Mehdi Taremi have circulated in the football grapevine. However, Spurs’ radar seems to have locked onto a sensation from the Dutch Eredivisie.

Gimenez: The Eredivisie Gem

Medio Tiempo, a trusted Mexican outlet, provides credence to these whispers. Football agent Morris Pagniello shared, “Santi is one of the top 10 players in Europe, of the strikers there are because there are few and now with the departure of many strikers to Saudi Arabia, there are few on the market.” He went on to add the magnitude of Gimenez’s allure, stating, “Then even Tottenham (became interested), many clubs; I have a friend who trains there and there are many clubs that would like to have Santi this season.”

Santiago Gimenez, the 22-year-old sharpshooter from Feyenoord, boasts an impressive 15-goal haul from 32 appearances last season. Even as he’s recently inked a new deal with the Dutch champions, the allure of English football and a club with the stature of Spurs might prove irresistible.

The Potency of Spurs’ Pocket

With a hefty £86m from the Kane deal lining their coffers, Tottenham has the fiscal firepower to table a compelling proposition. Not only would Gimenez infuse renewed vigour into Postecoglou’s attacking arsenal, but his robust physical presence and innate knack for goal makes him the quintessential No.9.