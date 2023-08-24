Manchester City’s Dazzling Doku: The New Winged Sensation

In the Premier League, there’s an exciting gust of wind coming in from the continent, as Manchester City teeters on the brink of welcoming Jeremy Doku, their newest acquisition priced at a princely £55.4m.

The Rise of Doku

Embarking on his journey with Anderlecht, the 21-year-old Doku soon spread his wings and soared to Rennes in 2020. With 16 feathers in his cap representing Belgium and three years battling injuries in France, the winger has braved it all. The twinkling Etihad lights beckon him, ready to replace Riyad Mahrez, the £30m export to Saudi’s Al-Ahli. The stats are compelling: in the previous season alone, Doku has surged past his counterparts in Europe’s elite leagues, recording the highest dribbles per 90 minutes.

Claudo Reulens, an informed voice from Belgium, expresses, “With his speed, power and technical ability he is custom-made for the Premier League. The fans will love him, because he’s a very spectacular player. There is always something happening when he is on the ball.”

Slotting into City’s Puzzle

With his adaptable skill set, Doku can sweep both wings but is set to dominate the right, Mahrez’s familiar territory. As Grealish maintains a stronghold over the left and Foden looks to centre-stage – given De Bruyne’s absence – Doku’s positioning becomes more transparent. Though injuries curtailed his minutes last season, he still clocked in with six goals and two assists, including a scorcher against Metz this term.

Doku vs City’s Best: A Statistical Overview

Metric Doku Silva Foden Mahrez Grealish Goals+assists 0.56 0.37 0.78 0.7 0.52 Shots 1.8 1 2.3 2 1.8 Chances created 2.1 1.3 2.1 2.4 2.2 Dribbles attempted 10.9 2.4 3.7 2.7 3.5 Dribbles completed 6.7 1.1 2.1 1.3 2.1 Successful passes 29.9 51.6 42.2 42 37.8 Crosses in open play 1.7 2.9 2.6 1.8 1.7

Inclusive of games played centrally.

Doku’s Distinct Flavour

Doku, in essence, embodies the quintessential winger, a stark difference from his teammates or Mahrez. As Ledley King, former Tottenham defender, aired on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, “Mahrez was a slower, more jinky player… Doku is a more dynamic player… It’s a little bit different to what we’re used to seeing from City.”

Pep’s vision for his team is perpetually evolving. With Doku’s inclusion, Manchester City is not just adding firepower but also diversifying their attacking style.

Reulens aptly observes, “His speed is incredible… His first dribble is his best attribute… in a great attacking team like Manchester City, I am sure he will improve on that. He has a playing style like [Chelsea’s former City winger] Raheem Sterling, but in my opinion Doku has more potential.”

In conclusion, Manchester City’s transfer strategy has always shown an appetite for innovation and excellence. With Doku, they not only get a jewel of a player but a promise for the future.