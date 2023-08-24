Nunes in the Limelight: City’s Midfield Hunt Continues

The Etihad Attraction

In the cauldron of footballing drama, few tales have captured the imagination this summer as much as the ongoing saga surrounding the Wolves’ maestro, Nunes. The allure of Manchester City, especially after a summer that saw them miss out on West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, due to an unfortunate FA betting breach investigation, remains undiminished.

“Nunes is believed to want the move to the Etihad and has reportedly already agreed personal terms,” stated a reliable source in a report from Express and Star.

Guardiola’s Midfield Crisis

The iconic City boss, Pep Guardiola, has displayed a visible thirst for midfield prowess since the agonising loss of Kevin De Bruyne to a grievous hamstring injury. However, despite the Spaniard’s ardour, the journey to landing Wolves’ jewel is lined with obstacles.

“However it is unlikely that the club will accept an offer in that region,” it was reported.

The Wolves Perspective

Having secured Nunes from Sporting Lisbon for a cool £38m only last season, Wolves have a clear stance. Their prized possession has graced the field under the vigilant eyes of Gary O’Neil and made headlines, albeit a red-card induced absence following a clash with Brighton. His absence in the impending Everton face-off does amplify the buzz. However, the Molineux faithful know the value of their star.

“As previously reported, it would take a ‘vastly inflated bid’ for the club to let Nunes go with only nine days before the transfer window shuts on September 1,” according to Express and Star.