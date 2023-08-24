Journalist: Saudi Club Poised to Secure Gunners’ Forward

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe: A Saudi Arabian Odyssey Awaits

From North London to Riyadh?

Nicolas Pepe’s time in the heart of North London might be nearing its end. After moving to the Emirates from Lille in 2019 with a hefty £72m price tag, Pepe has seen a mix of moments under the floodlights – some dazzling, others not so. The 28-year-old, primarily known for his finesse on the right wing and adaptability up front, has clocked up 112 appearances for the Gunners. And in this spell? A commendable 27 goals and 21 assists.

However, whispers around the Emirates suggest that Arsenal are eager to bid adieu to seven of their stars as the summer transfer window descends to a close, with Pepe’s name echoing louder than most.

A French Interlude and Turkish Declination

Last season, the Ivory Coast international found himself in the familiar air of France, loaned out to Nice. But as the current summer season steams on, Arsenal’s intent is clear: a permanent departure for Pepe. Strong links with Besiktas emerged, but Pepe decided the Turkish winds weren’t to his liking, respectfully declining their invitation.

Saudi Arabia Beckons

The plot thickens. While Besiktas might’ve faced disappointment, an unnamed juggernaut from the Saudi Pro League stands poised to welcome Pepe. As Fabrice Hawkins reports, this club, shrouded in mystery, appears to be leading the chase. As negotiations with Arsenal continue, could a lucrative deal lure Pepe to the Middle Eastern sands?

❗️Un club saoudien dont l’identité n’a pas filtré s’est positionné sur Nicolas Pépé ces dernières heures

➡️Arsenal négocie l’indemnité de transfert

🔹C’est la piste la plus chaude pour l’ailier à qui il reste 1 an de contrat

🔹Pépé a refusé Besiktas qui proposait 3 ans de contrat pic.twitter.com/sMd4bH3ScS — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) August 23, 2023

It’s no secret that the allure of the Saudi Pro League has magnified. This summer alone has witnessed the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and even the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo succumbing to the siren call of Saudi football.

The Middle Eastern oasis offers more than just vast riches; it promises a new chapter. And for Pepe, it could very well be a chapter filled with redemption and glory.