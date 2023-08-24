Report: Chelsea Transfer Saga: Striker’s Fate Hangs in Limbo

Lukaku’s Chelsea Conundrum: A Transfer Tug-of-War

As the summer transfer winds swirl, there’s a brewing tempest in west London. Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea’s record-breaking acquisition, finds himself at a crossroads with seemingly narrowing avenues to tread.

A Strained Relationship

Caught amidst the maelstrom of football politics and deals, the 30-year-old titan remains ensconced with Chelsea’s Under-21s, sharing his isolation with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Malang Sarr. Even though initial signs suggested that Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s helmsman, was keen on integrating Lukaku, the sentiment now feels like a distant memory. “Lukaku has shown little interest in rebuilding his career in west London,” sources close to the club disclosed.

Chelsea’s Stance: Permanent or Nothing

The club’s stalwarts have made it clear – Chelsea will consider nothing short of a permanent transfer for the Belgian ace. Any floating loan propositions? They’ve been brushed aside with a resounding “No.”

Having been a headline-grabbing signing by Chelsea’s erstwhile proprietors, a whopping £100 million deal saw Lukaku switching allegiances from Inter Milan. With a weekly salary ringing in at £325,000, he unsurprisingly stands as the club’s top earner.

Potential Moves and Stumbling Blocks

Although Juventus have stepped into the arena, flashing a tempting £35m offer, strings are attached. Their bid hinges precariously on raising £50m through a deal for their ace, Dusan Vlahovic. Chelsea, however, have staunchly declined the proposition of involving Vlahovic in an exchange deal, pointing to his substantial pay package and injury woes. “Chelsea’s hopes are pegged on a European club snapping up Vlahovic, which would potentially lubricate the tracks for Lukaku’s departure,” as reported by Evening Standard.

In a further twist, Saudi heavyweights Al-Hilal, initially speculated as Lukaku’s potential next home, opted for a different path by roping in Aleksandar Mitrovic for £46m. This move essentially closes the doors on a Saudi escapade for Lukaku.

Remember Inter Milan? Lukaku’s old haunt? Hopes of a reunion were dashed in July as Inter pulled away upon discovering Juventus’s parallel parleys. It was a slight they couldn’t digest, especially given the bond Lukaku had cultivated during his loan spell.

Meanwhile, in North London, murmurs linked Tottenham with the Belgian, but the Spurs camp swiftly put those whispers to bed.

A Glimpse Ahead

With the sands of time dwindling, Chelsea might be cornered into revisiting their £35m valuation, or perhaps even warming up to loan offers. New regulations cap overseas senior loans at five, and Chelsea has only a duo left. Their plans include accommodating young Deivid Washington, their recent £17m snare from Santos.

And Lukaku isn’t the only name in this transfer whirlwind. Hudson-Odoi’s prospective move to Fulham hit a snag over valuations. Similarly, French sentinel Sarr is finding admirers hard to come by, courtesy of his £100,00-a-week pay package.