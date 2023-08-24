Report:Brentford Up the Ante with €40m Bid for Fiorentina Winger

Brentford’s Quest for Fiorentina’s Star Winger

The Pursuit of Gonzalez: An Evolving Transfer Saga

Brentford have raised the stakes in the transfer market, putting forward an audacious offer for Fiorentina’s star winger, Nico Gonzalez. However, this quest for the Argentine talent is far from straightforward.

“Brentford have made an improved bid for Fiorentina star winger Nico Gonzalez,” states Fabrizio Romano, echoing the whispers in the corridors of European football. The sum? A cool €40m, sweetened with add-ons. Yet, with the clock ticking down – only nine days left of the summer transfer window – the Tuscans appear to be playing hardball reveal Football Italia.

The Player’s Stance

No Sign of Gonzalez Budging

Sources intimate with Nico’s thoughts have shared that the winger isn’t swayed by Brentford’s advances and hasn’t put pen to paper on any agreement with the Premier League hopefuls. While Brentford’s pursuit is ambitious, their efforts might be in vain unless a more illustrious Premier League outfit comes calling. Even then, Fiorentina’s resolve would require a more substantial offer to be broken.

Gonzalez’s calibre is undeniable. Just consider his decision to turn down Leicester City’s overtures earlier this year, followed by a standout performance on his 2023-24 Serie A debut, where he found the net in a resounding 4-1 victory against Genoa.

It remains to be seen how this transfer tale will conclude. However, one thing is certain: Brentford’s ambition knows no bounds, and the future of Nico Gonzalez is a hot topic that will dominate headlines as the window draws to a close.