Report: Craven Cottage Prepping for Juventus Talent?

The Mitrovic Legacy

When the news broke that Aleksandar Mitrovic, the talismanic Serb who’d become synonymous with Fulham’s frontline, was bound for pastures new in the Saudi Pro League, it sent ripples across the footballing community. Boasting an enviable record of 111 goals from 206 outings and bagging the Player of the Year title twice, his boots at Craven Cottage are proving substantial ones to fill.

Last weekend’s match with Brentford left little to the imagination, as a Mitrovic-less Fulham mustered a paltry two shots on target in a 3-0 drubbing. But as one chapter closes, another beckons.

The Juventus Starlet

In the footballing corridors of Italy’s finest, Juventus, there’s a young forward who might just fit the Fulham mould. Moise Kean’s journey has been a compelling tale of peaks and troughs. After a stint at Everton that promised much but delivered relatively little, the Italian found himself back in the comforting embrace of Juventus, initially on loan and subsequently for a £25m outright deal. Across two seasons, Kean clocked up a significant 82 appearances in all competitions, carving out his niche under the watchful eye of Massimiliano Allegri.

As per reports by 90Min, murmurs from Turin suggest that the Old Lady might be willing to part with their prodigious talent. Moreover, whispers hint at Kean’s own eagerness to grace the Premier League once again, with Craven Cottage a probable destination.

Deal or No Deal?

While Juventus appear to have their hearts set on a straightforward sale, Fulham’s financial strategists are toying with a loan-first approach, coupled with a purchase option. As the negotiations ebb and flow, insiders remain optimistic that a compromise—a loan with a mandatory buy clause—could well be the order of the day.

The Domino Effect

In the grand tapestry of football transfers, one move invariably impacts another. If Kean were to embark on an English sojourn, the spotlight in Turin would firmly fall on Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian forward’s name has been bandied about in connection with a number of elite clubs, with Chelsea even batting away a proposed swap deal involving their Belgian powerhouse, Romelu Lukaku, earlier this August, as highlighted by 90Min.

But should Kean trade his black and white stripes for the Fulham jersey, Juventus might be more inclined to hold onto their Serbian starlet.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Fulham’s pursuit of Juventus’ young gun promises to be one of the stories of the season. Only time will tell if Craven Cottage is set to welcome its next big-name arrival.