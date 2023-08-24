Report: Spurs Foil Barcelona’s €15m Transfer Hope

Spurs Keep Barcelona at Bay Over Lo Celso Transfer

A Curved Ball from North London

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the transfer window, Barcelona might just have to turn their attentions elsewhere. Their pursuit of the Argentinian midfielder, Giovani Lo Celso, has seemingly hit a brick wall as Tottenham Hotspur play hardball. Spanish outlet Sport ES reported that while Barcelona initially eyed a loan deal for Lo Celso, Spurs firmly turned it down.

Why Barcelona Wants Lo Celso

A recent shift in Barcelona’s tactics, particularly the adoption of a fourth midfielder, as evidenced during the last Supercopa de España, highlighted their intent to reinforce that area. Xavi, Barcelona’s talismanic manager, seems to believe a player proficient in the final third is what his side needs. Enter, Giovani Lo Celso. The talented midfielder, despite not being a pivotal figure in the strategies of Tottenham’s new boss, Ange Postecoglou, was seen as the perfect fit for the Catalans. Tottenham, however, after witnessing his impressive pre-season form – he netted twice – is reluctant to let him go, especially without significant financial gain. Given that Lo Celso was notably absent during the first two Premier League matches, one might deduce his role would be restricted to squad rotations, covering for injuries, or filling in during suspensions. Yet, his raw talent remains undeniable.

A Deal, Only if…

There’s always the question of money, isn’t there? It’s whispered in the corridors of Camp Nou that if Barcelona were to place a tempting €10-15 million on the table, the conversation might just change. But, alas, the economic realities of the Catalan club’s current situation prevents such a move. Particularly for a player like Lo Celso, who doesn’t appear to view his possible stay in London as any kind of tragedy.

The Lenglet Connection

In football, everything is interlinked. The Lenglet saga intertwines with that of Lo Celso. With stalled negotiations over Lenglet and Tottenham’s cooled interest in the French centre-back following Conte’s exit, Barcelona’s trading card has weakened. Insiders close to Lenglet’s circle have noticed the limited interest expressed by Postecoglou so far.

A Last-Minute Hope?

Tottenham Hotspur might still have a change of heart, allowing for a straightforward loan move involving Lo Celso. However, for Barcelona, even this silver lining has a cloud. They’d need to ensure ‘fair play’ regulations are adhered to, potentially requiring an outgoing move from their offensive department.