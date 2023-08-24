Report: Saints Target West Ham Ace To Replace £32m Defender

Southampton Eyeing West Ham’s Johnson

It’s being reported by Football Insider that Southampton, currently competing in the Championship, have directed their transfer lenses towards the East of London. Their focus? West Ham’s young defender, Ben Johnson.

Searching for a Full-back

The need for Southampton to step into the transfer market became evident after their decision to part ways with Tino Livramento, who has since embarked on a journey with Newcastle. And Johnson, a 23-year-old talent from West Ham, seems to have piqued their interest.

Johnson’s Journey at West Ham

An academy product, Johnson’s relationship with the Hammers isn’t a short one. Since his formative years in football, West Ham has been home. Promoted to the first team in 2020, the full-back has since become an integral part of David Moyes’ plans.

Last season, out of 29 appearances across all competitions, Johnson started in a commendable 21. Even in West Ham’s victorious Europa Conference League campaign, he was a consistent presence up until the quarter-finals.

However, despite his tangible contributions, contract talks seem to have hit a roadblock. Johnson’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, and he’s reportedly declined the club’s extension proposals.

Southampton’s Post-Livramento Era

After raking in an impressive £32 million from Livramento’s transfer to Newcastle, the Saints are eager to fill the void left by their former right-back. Livramento, a product of Chelsea’s youth academy, recently debuted for Newcastle against reigning champions Manchester City.

While Livramento’s departure is a significant loss for Southampton, the potential acquisition of Ben Johnson could bring newfound stability to their defensive lineup. Only time will reveal if the Saints can successfully woo the West Ham starlet.