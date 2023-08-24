Mohamed Salah: Eyeing Liverpool Exit?

Liverpool’s dazzling winger, Mohamed Salah, appears to be setting his sights elsewhere. Amidst a chorus of reports and speculations, the crux remains – Salah seems to desire a departure from his cherished Anfield abode.

The Saudi Attraction

With Al-Ittihad of the Saudi Pro League making headlines for their high-profile signings, their sights seem firmly set on Salah. Having already made waves by acquiring Fabinho from Liverpool, their ambitions appear loftier now. Salah’s global recognition as one of the elite Muslim athletes makes this potential union even more captivating.

Though Salah’s representative has been persistent in quelling exit whispers, the rumblings in the football world grow louder by the day. Al-Ittihad, sources say, are poised to make a tempting bid to see if Liverpool can hold onto their star.

🚨 BREAKING: Mohamed Salah 'wants to leave Liverpool' pic.twitter.com/Ggg2JsWZ23 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 24, 2023

Offer Too Tempting to Refuse?

Saudi publication Alyaum has shed light on Al-Ittihad’s potential to accommodate any demands from Liverpool and the Egyptian maestro himself. With the club having already invested in the talents of Karim Benzema, their intentions are clear. Spanish outlets hint that Salah could be on track to become the top earner in the Saudi Pro League, even potentially outpacing Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Post a dialogue in Doha between Salah’s entourage and Al-Ittihad, the indications lean towards a stark reality: Salah might genuinely be contemplating a life beyond Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Response

Anfield’s corridors are rife with speculation after a busy but messy transfer window so far. Who could potentially don the mantle should Salah depart? Italian media suggest names like Federico Chiesa of Juventus and Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich.

Both players, with two years left on their current deals, carry an approximate valuation of €50m (£42.8m). Salah’s exit, especially after his recent 2025 contract extension, would necessitate some strategic rethinking for Jurgen Klopp.

While Sane’s Premier League history at Manchester City provides a sense of familiarity, Chiesa promises a fresh dynamism. However, the enormity of stepping into Salah’s shoes can’t be understated – he is, after all, an iconic figure in Liverpool’s illustrious history.

🇸🇦 Ornstein reporting renewed Saudi interest in #LFC superstar #Salah. What would it take you to allow Mo to leave this Summer? — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) August 24, 2023

Trend in Motion?

Should Salah tread this path, he’d be echoing the choices of former Reds like Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Roberto Firmino, each of whom transitioned to Saudi Arabia.

Amidst this evolving narrative, credible voices like Sport Italia and David Ornstein from The Athletic confirm Al-Ittihad’s renewed vigour in their pursuit.

The Anfield faithful now stand on the precipice, hopeful and anxious, monitoring each twist in the tale of Mohamed Salah’s impending future.