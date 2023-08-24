Spanish Sensation Chooses Saudi Pro League Over PL Giants

Al Ahli Secures Deal with Europe’s Rising Star Gabri Veiga

In a significant move that’s set to shake up the football world, Al Ahli of the Saudi Pro League is on the verge of sealing a deal with Europe’s sought-after young talent, Gabri Veiga. This move comes amidst interest from several Premier League giants and complications in the Serie A.

Premier League’s Pursuit of Veiga

The 21-year-old Spanish attacking midfielder has caught the eye of many with his exceptional skills on the pitch. Clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle have all expressed interest, engaging in discussions to secure the young talent.

While Napoli, the reigning Serie A champions, seemed to be in pole position to sign Veiga, issues surrounding the player’s image rights stalled the process. Despite Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis’s continued negotiations with Veiga’s representative, Pini Zahavi, Al Ahli was silently making strides in the background.

A New Chapter in Saudi Pro League

Reliable sources indicate that Veiga is set to embark on a new journey with the Saudi Pro League. Matthias Jaissle, the head coach with a history at Red Bull Salzburg, played a pivotal role in influencing Veiga’s decision to head to the Middle East.

Boosting the Saudi Pro League’s Profile

Veiga’s impending arrival is a testament to the Saudi Pro League’s ambitions to attract top-tier young talent. This acquisition is yet another testament to Al Ahli’s financial prowess in the transfer market. The club has already made headlines with signings like Edouard Mendy, Merih Demiral, Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez, and Roberto Firmino.

With Al Ahli’s strong financial backing from PIF, there’s a growing anticipation that they will be formidable contenders against the likes of Al Nassr and Al Ittihad for the league title. Their campaign has already kicked off on a high note, boasting two victories from two matches and an impressive six goals.